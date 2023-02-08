Home States Andhra Pradesh

4 Telugu students top JEE Main 2023

Toppers from Andhra and Telangana score 100 percentile, secure their place in the top 20 list

A screen grab from the JEE Mains Results webpage. (Courtesy: http://jeemain.nic.in/)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Four students from Telugu states secured C in Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) 2023, Session 1. The toppers Vavilala Chidvilas Reddy (Hyderabad), Duggineni Venkata Yugesh (Rajampet, Kadapa), Gutikonda Abhiram (Hyderabad) and Bikkina Abhinav Chowdary, who secured their place in the top 20 list, are the students of different branches of Sri Chaitanya College.

Of these, Duggineni Venkata Yugesh is a student of Vijayawada Sri Chaitanya Vedavyas Bhavan, Gayartinagar Branch. Though Bikkina Abhinav Chowdary studied in Hyderabad, he hails from Gopalapuram, Unguturumandal of West Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh.

Speaking to TNIE, D Venkata Yugesh said that he hails from Rajampet of Kadapa District while his parents live in Guntakal. “My brother Venkata Tanees, who secured top rank in 2021 JEE and got a seat in IIT Bombay is an inspiration to me. I aim to get a seat at IIT Bombay for which I am working very hard. I owe my success to my parents and faculty members, as well as the management of my college.”  

According to Sri Chaitanya Vijayawada, six students got 99.99 percentile, 11 got 99.98 percentile, 7 got 100 percentile in Maths, 11 got 100 percentile in Physics, and 5 got 100 percentile in Chemistry. On the occasion, Executive AGM Murali Krishna, Executive Deans PVR, Murali Rao and Krishna Reddy congratulated all the meritorious students.

‘Studied for 10-12 hours daily’

Topper D Venkata Yugesh started his preparation for IIT from Class 7 and enrolled in the JEE foundation course.“I completed my foundation course during my school days. After completing my intermediate, I used to study for 10-12 hours daily, including my coaching classes. I am now preparing for JEE Advance exam,” said Yugesh.

