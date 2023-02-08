Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh ranks 1st to implement e-Sanjeevani Telemedicine

Government of AP extended teleconsultation services to all PHCs and YSR Village Health clinics.

Published: 08th February 2023 08:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2023 08:40 AM   |  A+A-

Vishal Chauhan says the concept is to reach out to people, educate them on policing, career options and motivate them. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vishal Chauhan Joint Secretary (policy), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, appreciated Andhra Pradesh for emerging as the best state in the country to deliver e-Sanjeevani Telemedicine Services in India.

Chauhan addressed the officials who participated in the hybrid mode video conference on Tuesday in the Regional workshop on strengthening telemedicine for the WHO South-East Asia Region, New Delhi, starting from February 7 to 9.

“Andhra Pradesh stood in first place in the implementation of e-Sanjeevani Telemedicine services in India contributing 32% of teleconsultations i.e. 3.1 crores against 9.7 crores total teleconsultations across India. Other states can follow efforts done by AP State,” Chauhan said.

J Nivas Commissioner of Health & Family Welfare and Mission Director National Health Mission (NHM), who participated from Andhra Pradesh explained the efforts of the state in implementing the e-Sanjeevani Telemedicine.  

“Government of AP extended teleconsultation services to all PHCs and YSR Village Health clinics. Currently, 27 Telemedicine hubs are established in the state. 8,351 Village Health Clinics are the spokes in the state.”

