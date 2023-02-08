Commission of Inquiry quizzes ex-TDP MLA

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Commission of Inquiry led by retired judge of Andhra Pradesh High Court Justice B Seshasayana Reddy on Tuesday questioned TDP leader T Sravan Kumar with regard to the Kandukur stampede that had claimed eight lives in Nellore.

Tadikonda former MLA told mediapersons that he was questioned if permission was taken for the public meeting and was asked by the panel to submit all the necessary documents. Sravan Kumar said that he had submitted the said documents to the commission. The panel has summoned the TDP leader for the next round of questioning on February 15.

According to sources, TDP leaders from Kandukur, who took permission for the meeting, also appeared before the commission. The inquiry panel will submit a report to the government after completing inquiry into Kandukur incident.

