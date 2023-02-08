Home States Andhra Pradesh

Commission of Inquiry quizzes ex-TDP MLA

According to sources, TDP leaders from Kandukur, who took permission for the meeting, also appeared before the commission.

Published: 08th February 2023 07:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2023 07:47 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh HC

Andhra Pradesh High Court. (File photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Commission of Inquiry led by retired judge of Andhra Pradesh High Court Justice B Seshasayana Reddy on Tuesday questioned  TDP leader T Sravan Kumar with regard to the Kandukur stampede that had claimed eight lives in Nellore.   

Tadikonda former MLA told mediapersons that he was questioned if permission was taken for the public meeting and was asked by the panel to submit all the necessary documents. Sravan Kumar said that he had submitted the said documents to the commission. The panel has summoned the TDP leader for the next round of questioning on February 15.

According to sources, TDP leaders from Kandukur, who took permission for the meeting, also appeared before the commission. The inquiry panel will submit a report to the government after completing inquiry into Kandukur incident.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh High Court Commission of Inquiry
India Matters
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. (Photo | PTI)
RBI raises repo rate by 25 bps, revises inflation and growth forecast
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court agrees to set up new bench to hear review plea in 2012 Chhawla gangrape case
CBI Headquarters. (File Photo | PTI)
CBI arrests Hyderabad-based chartered accountant in Delhi excise policy case
Image used for representational purpose only.
NEET PG 2023: Internership cut-off date deadline extended to August 11, MDS till June 30

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp