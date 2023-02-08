Home States Andhra Pradesh

Congress, BJP blamed for raw deal to Andhra Pradesh

Vijayasai reiterates YSRC demand for SCS, says location of capital is State’s discretion

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Reiterating his party’s demand for Special Category Status (SCS) to Andhra Pradesh, YSRC MP V Vijayasai Reddy said it was the combined failure of the BJP and the Congress in not implementing the assurances made to the State under the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014. He also raised the three-capital proposal and asserted that the location of capital is the discretion of the State government.

Speaking on the Motion of Thanks on the President’s address on Tuesday, Vijayasai Reddy said both the BJP and the Congress are responsible for the injustice meted out to the State.  The MP said though those who were at the helm of affairs have changed, there was no change in the fate of AP as the BJP has conveniently forgotten the SCS assurance.

The MP said the assurance given by a Prime Minister should be implemented in letter and spirit as the sovereign government is a continuous process. When Vijayasai Reddy targeted the Congress, the Opposition members said his party is supporting the BJP, which was denied by the MP.

“Both the Congress and the BJP are responsible for the pathetic state of AP and that was the reason why the Congress was wiped out in the 2014 elections while the BJP could secure a meagre 0.5% vote share. This is the judgement given by the people to the national parties,’’ he observed and added that they will never forget the SCS issue. “The BJP says the special status is history, but we will not allow the issue to be put on backburner. We will fight for SCS,’’ he asserted.

When Vijayasai Reddy referred to the issue of three capitals and made reference to the judiciary, the Rajya Sabha Chairman asked him not to make references to the judiciary. Responding to it, the MP said capital is a domain of the State and neither the Centre or judiciary cannot interfere.

“To remove regional imbalances in the State, we have decided to have judicial and executive capitals. Even Union Home Minister (Amit Shah) in the past  had stated that it is for the State to decide on its capital, which implies that the Centre also endorsed our stand,’’ he said and questioned as to why AP is discriminated.

When Vijayasai Reddy referred to the lack of budgetary allocation for Visakhapatnam Metro Rail Project, BJP member GVL Narasimha Rao tried to intervene. “I know what interest you have (in the issue),’’ Vijayasai Reddy said and added that the State was meted a step-motherly treatment. GVL said he does not have any interest and sought an apology from the YSRC MP.

Vijayasai Reddy said Vizag metro rail is not funded by the Centre and sought 20% financial support for the 76.9 km project proposed by the State government.

