File counter on plea for Kapu quota: Andhra Pradesh HC to govt

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday directed the State government to file a counter on the maintainability of a petition filed by Kapu Sankshema Sena founder-president and former minister Chegondi Harirama Jogaiah seeking implementation of the Act enacted earlier for provision of 5% reservation to Kapus, in accordance with the Centre’s 10% quota to the economically weaker sections in upper castes.

Hearing the petition, Justice R Raghunandan Rao said if the State government has any objection on the maintainability of the petition, it should be submitted to the court. Jogaiah’s petition is considered as a Public Interest Litigation (PIL), the court said and posted further hearing in the case to February 20.

Presenting his arguments, the petitioner’s counsel P Gangaiah Naidu said the government had enacted an Act in 2019, providing 5% reservation to Kapus, but later GO 60 was issued, preventing its implementation. Special Govt Pleader Chintala Suman contended that the petition has no maintainability and as it is a PIL, a division bench should hear the case.

