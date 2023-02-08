Law Nestham: 65,537 junior advocates get over Rs 34 crore

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As many as 65,537 junior advocates have benefited from the YSR Law Nestham scheme since 2019 and Rs 34.39 crore has been paid to them at the rate Rs 5,000 per month so far, said G Satya Prabhakar Rao, Legal Secretary.

Addressing a press conference at the State Secretariat on Tuesday, he said as part of Navaratnalu, the scheme was launched by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy soon after coming to power in the State.

“The main objective of the scheme is to provide financial aid to junior advocates, who are at the beginning of their career and need handholding. Under the scheme, Rs 5,000 per month is provided to beneficiaries for three years or till they attain the age of 35 years, whichever is early,” he explained.

The Law Department has been implementing the scheme through the nodal agency e-Pragati. An aid of Rs 4.95 crore was paid in 2019-20, Rs 8.28 crore in 2020-21, Rs 12.59 crore in 2021-22 and Rs 8.56 crore in 2022-23 to beneficiaries of Law Nestham. he highlighted.

Another scheme meant for lawyers is the Advocate Welfare Fund. A corpus fund of Rs 100 crore was provided through a trust, for which the Advocate General is the Chairman, Principal Secretary (Finance) is the trustee, while Law Secretary being the managing trustee. A total of Rs 25 cr has also been released so far to the Bar Council of AP.

