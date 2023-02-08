Perecherla-Kondamodu road extension works at brisk pace

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The long pending road extension works of Perecherla Kondamodu road have finally gained pace. The road which is stretched in both Guntur and Palnadu districts over 49.91 km, is the only route for the vehicles heading from Guntur to Hyderabad.

With the increase of traffic in the last few years, the existing two lane road was severely damaged. Following which, renovation works were taken up recently in order to ensure that the commuters faced no inconvenience.

Although the road extension has been on cards for several years, the land acquisition works got delayed. With the initiation of local MP Lavu Srikrishna Devarayulu, the project was allotted to National Highways Authority.

Along with the four-lane road, bypass roads of 5.5 kms length will be constructed from Dokiparru to Mangalagiripadu in Medikonduru. Also, 11.2 km long road from Nandigama crossroads to Amaravathi major canal in Sattenapalli, and another road in Kondamodu will be constructed as part of this project.

Palnadu joint collector Shyam Prasad held a review meeting with the officials recently. He identified that nearly 439 acre of land that should be acquired to extend the road into a four-lane road.

The officials have already collected the details of lands, including survey numbers and the owners of the lands, as the majority of them were farmers. On this occasion, he inspected the lands to be acquired at Dhullipalla and Kontepadu villages.

He directed the officials to take necessary action to speed up the process and ensure to conduct the land acquisition with utmost transparency following all rules and regulations without any fail.

GUNTUR: The long pending road extension works of Perecherla Kondamodu road have finally gained pace. The road which is stretched in both Guntur and Palnadu districts over 49.91 km, is the only route for the vehicles heading from Guntur to Hyderabad. With the increase of traffic in the last few years, the existing two lane road was severely damaged. Following which, renovation works were taken up recently in order to ensure that the commuters faced no inconvenience. Although the road extension has been on cards for several years, the land acquisition works got delayed. With the initiation of local MP Lavu Srikrishna Devarayulu, the project was allotted to National Highways Authority. Along with the four-lane road, bypass roads of 5.5 kms length will be constructed from Dokiparru to Mangalagiripadu in Medikonduru. Also, 11.2 km long road from Nandigama crossroads to Amaravathi major canal in Sattenapalli, and another road in Kondamodu will be constructed as part of this project. Palnadu joint collector Shyam Prasad held a review meeting with the officials recently. He identified that nearly 439 acre of land that should be acquired to extend the road into a four-lane road. The officials have already collected the details of lands, including survey numbers and the owners of the lands, as the majority of them were farmers. On this occasion, he inspected the lands to be acquired at Dhullipalla and Kontepadu villages. He directed the officials to take necessary action to speed up the process and ensure to conduct the land acquisition with utmost transparency following all rules and regulations without any fail.