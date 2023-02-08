Home States Andhra Pradesh

Perecherla-Kondamodu road extension works at brisk pace

The officials have already collected the details of lands, including survey numbers and the owners of the lands, as the majority of them were farmers.

Published: 08th February 2023 07:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2023 07:46 AM   |  A+A-

Roads, road work, road construction

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The long pending road extension works of Perecherla Kondamodu road have finally gained pace. The road which is stretched in both Guntur and Palnadu districts over 49.91 km, is the only route for the vehicles heading from Guntur to Hyderabad.

With the increase of traffic in the last few years, the existing two lane road was severely damaged. Following which, renovation works were taken up recently in order to ensure that the commuters faced no inconvenience.

Although the road extension has been on cards for several years, the land acquisition works got delayed. With the initiation of local MP Lavu Srikrishna Devarayulu, the project was allotted to National Highways Authority.

Along with the four-lane road, bypass roads of 5.5 kms length will be constructed from Dokiparru to Mangalagiripadu in Medikonduru. Also, 11.2 km long road from Nandigama crossroads to Amaravathi major canal in Sattenapalli, and another road in Kondamodu will be constructed as part of this project.  

Palnadu joint collector Shyam Prasad held a review meeting with the officials recently. He identified that nearly 439 acre of land that should be acquired to extend the road into a four-lane road.

The officials have already collected the details of lands, including survey numbers and the owners of the lands, as the majority of them were farmers. On this occasion, he inspected the lands to be acquired at Dhullipalla and Kontepadu villages.

He directed the officials to take necessary action to speed up the process and ensure to conduct the land acquisition with utmost transparency following all rules and regulations without any fail.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Perecherla Kondamodu road
India Matters
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. (Photo | PTI)
RBI raises repo rate by 25 bps, revises inflation and growth forecast
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court agrees to set up new bench to hear review plea in 2012 Chhawla gangrape case
CBI Headquarters. (File Photo | PTI)
CBI arrests Hyderabad-based chartered accountant in Delhi excise policy case
Image used for representational purpose only.
NEET PG 2023: Internership cut-off date deadline extended to August 11, MDS till June 30

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp