Pug marks detected likely of a wild cat but not leopard, clarify forest officials

However, the officials scanned the CCTV footage at the base camp and confirmed that it would be a wild cat.

Published: 08th February 2023 07:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2023 07:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The forest officials are on alert after pugmarks were detected resembling that of a leopard in, Suryalanka of Bapatla district. Similar news went viral on various social media platforms causing panic among the local people. Following this, district forest officials clarified that it was not possible that the pugmarks of leopards could be found in the area as the habitation of leopards was not present in the area.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, district forest officer Bheemaiah told that the pug marks found might be of a fishing cat or wild cat but not of a leopard. He also said that the leopard was roaming in the surroundings of Air Force base in Suryalanka was just a rumour. However, the officials scanned the CCTV footage at the base camp and confirmed that it would be a wild cat.

We have also sent the pug marks pictures to the wildlife experts, who examined them and confirmed that they were not of leopard. On this occasion, he suggested the public not to believe in any such rumours and do not panic. He also urged them not to harm the animal, as it was not dangerous to humans.

