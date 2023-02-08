TDP MLA’s security: Andhra Pradesh HC directs DGP to file counter

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday directed the Director General of Police, the Home Department and the Anantapur district Superintendent of Police to file a counter with respect to the withdrawal of security to TDP Uravakonda MLA Payyavula Keshav. Keshav had filed a petition challenging the withdrawal of security and seeking court directions to the police to reinstate security to him. Keshav’s counsel P Venkateswarlu said though repeated requests were made to the police to reinstate security, there was no response. The counsel said Keshav earlier used to have 2+2 security, which was scaled down to 1+1 and later withdrawn. Directing the DGP, Principal Secretary (Home) and Anantapur SP to file a counter, Justice K Srinivasa Reddy posted the matter for hearing to February 16.