Home States Andhra Pradesh

Upper Bhadra will increase water woes of Rayalaseema: RIF

The drought-prone Rayalaseema region, which was already deprived of Krishna water, has now faced the threat of losing Tungabhadra water in the form of the Upper Bhadra project.

Published: 08th February 2023 08:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2023 08:55 AM   |  A+A-

Water from the Upper Bhadra project flowing through the Ajjampura tunnel in Chitradurga on Friday | EXPRESS

Water from the Upper Bhadra project flowing through the Ajjampura tunnel in Chitradurga on Friday | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Rayalaseema Intellectuals Forum (RIF) convenor M Purushotham Reddy has felt that the allocation of  Rs 5,300 crore in the Union Budget 2023-24 for the Upper Bhadra project in Karnataka, which has no legitimacy, besides Centre’s move to accord national project status to it, will only increase water woes of Rayalaseema.

Speaking to mediapersons on Tuesday, the RIF convenor and retired SVU professors Jayachandra Reddy and Prayaga accused the Centre of acting against the federal spirit by allocating funds for the project, instead of preventing it.The intellectuals stated that the Centre had gone ahead with the Upper Bhadra stage-1 extension without considering the Supreme Court’s stay order and cleared the stage-2 forest approval for the project in 2017.

The Central Water Commission had further given technical sanctions allocating 29.90 TMC of water in 2020 to the lift irrigation scheme ignoring the multiple objections raised by the AP government. Further, the Ministry of Jal Shakti with Rs 1,625 crore estimates had recommended according the national project status to the Upper Bhadra project, which was realised in the latest budget wherein the Centre allocated Rs 5,300 crore for its completion.

The drought-prone Rayalaseema region, which was already deprived of Krishna water, has now faced the threat of losing Tungabhadra water in the form of the Upper Bhadra project. Uncertainty looms large over the lift irrigation schemes and projects in the drought-prone Rayalaseema region now, they pointed out.

Bring pressure on Centre to stop project, govt told
At this juncture, the ruling YSRC in tandem with the opposition parties should wage a united struggle in the ongoing Parliament session and bring pressure on the Centre to immediately stop the Upper Bhadra project in Karnataka, the Rayalaseema Intellectuals Forum said

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rayalaseema Intellectuals Forum Rs 5300 crore Upper Bhadra project
India Matters
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. (Photo | PTI)
RBI raises repo rate by 25 bps, revises inflation and growth forecast
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court agrees to set up new bench to hear review plea in 2012 Chhawla gangrape case
CBI Headquarters. (File Photo | PTI)
CBI arrests Hyderabad-based chartered accountant in Delhi excise policy case
Image used for representational purpose only.
NEET PG 2023: Internership cut-off date deadline extended to August 11, MDS till June 30

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp