Home States Andhra Pradesh

2,314.38 km length of roads for Andhra Pradesh under PMGSY-III

The State government has also informed that many projects got delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, heavy rains and floods.

Published: 09th February 2023 11:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2023 11:25 AM   |  A+A-

Roads

For representational purposes.

By Express News Service

NELLORE: Andhra Pradesh has been allotted a target of 3,285 km roads under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana III (PMGSY-III). Of the total, 299 road works of 2,314.38 km have been sanctioned. One road in East Godavari district has been subsequently dropped, said Union Minister of State for Rural Development Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti, while replying to a question raised by Rajya Sabha MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy on Wednesday.

The YSRC MP questioned whether 300 rural roads with a total length of 2,300 km have been sanctioned for Andhra Pradesh under PMGSY-III or not. The Union Minister also stated that as informed by the State government, 119 roads of 1,155.855 km have been completed till July 2022.

The State government has also informed that many projects got delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, heavy rains and floods. As on February 2, 2023, 192 roads of 1,490 km length have been completed, the MoS informed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana III Andhra Pradesh
India Matters
(Representational image)
Seven die of suffocation in Andhra Pradesh's oil factory
An Odiya man carries his wife's body on his shoulders after she died while travelling in an auto at Chelluru Ring Road, in Vizianagaram. (Photo | PTI)
Odisha man walks kilometres with wife's body on shoulders after her death in Andhra
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise scam: ED arrest media firm owner who managed AAP's Goa campaign
Vehicles move past a signage near the entrance of Adani Corporate House in Ahmedabad, India. (File Photo | AP)
MSCI review puts India's Adani shares back in the red

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp