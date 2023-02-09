2,314.38 km length of roads for Andhra Pradesh under PMGSY-III

By Express News Service

NELLORE: Andhra Pradesh has been allotted a target of 3,285 km roads under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana III (PMGSY-III). Of the total, 299 road works of 2,314.38 km have been sanctioned. One road in East Godavari district has been subsequently dropped, said Union Minister of State for Rural Development Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti, while replying to a question raised by Rajya Sabha MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy on Wednesday. The YSRC MP questioned whether 300 rural roads with a total length of 2,300 km have been sanctioned for Andhra Pradesh under PMGSY-III or not. The Union Minister also stated that as informed by the State government, 119 roads of 1,155.855 km have been completed till July 2022. The State government has also informed that many projects got delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, heavy rains and floods. As on February 2, 2023, 192 roads of 1,490 km length have been completed, the MoS informed.