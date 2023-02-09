BJP denies step-motherly treatment charge of YSRC

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: BJP national secretary Y Satya Kumar on Wednesday hit back at YSRC MP V Vijayasai Reddy for his remarks in Parliament that the Centre is adopting a step-motherly treatment towards Andhra Pradesh. Satya Kumar said the construction of a Metro Rail Project in Vizag is one of the assurances made under APRA. “The State government has not submitted the revised Detailed Project Report of the Metro project, but is claiming that it has sent the DPR,’’ he said.

He alleged that the YSRC government which neglected the development of the State since it came to power, started talking about growth now. “The Centre will never compromise on corruption and development,’’ he said and added that it was the State government which is not releasing funds and providing land for taking up railway projects. “On our part, we have fulfilled the majority of bifurcation assurances made to Andhra Pradesh,” the BJP leader asserted.

