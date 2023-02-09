Home States Andhra Pradesh

BJP denies step-motherly treatment charge of YSRC

Satya Kumar said construction of a Metro Rail Project in Vizag is one of the assurances made under APRA.

Published: 09th February 2023 10:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2023 10:59 AM   |  A+A-

BJP national secretary Y Satya Kumar. (Photo | Y Satya Kumar Twitter)

BJP national secretary Y Satya Kumar. (File Photo | Y Satya Kumar Twitter)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: BJP national secretary Y Satya Kumar on Wednesday hit back at YSRC MP V Vijayasai Reddy for his remarks in Parliament that the Centre is adopting a step-motherly treatment towards Andhra Pradesh. Satya Kumar said the construction of a Metro Rail Project in Vizag is one of the assurances made under APRA. “The State government has not submitted the revised Detailed Project Report of the Metro project, but is claiming that it has sent the DPR,’’ he said.

He alleged that the YSRC government which neglected the development of the State since it came to power, started talking about growth now. “The Centre will never compromise on corruption and development,’’ he said and added that it was the State government which is not releasing funds and providing land for taking up railway projects. “On our part, we have fulfilled the majority of bifurcation assurances made to Andhra Pradesh,” the BJP leader asserted.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP YSRC
India Matters
(Representational image)
Seven die of suffocation in Andhra Pradesh's oil factory
An Odiya man carries his wife's body on his shoulders after she died while travelling in an auto at Chelluru Ring Road, in Vizianagaram. (Photo | PTI)
Odisha man walks kilometres with wife's body on shoulders after her death in Andhra
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise scam: ED arrest media firm owner who managed AAP's Goa campaign
Vehicles move past a signage near the entrance of Adani Corporate House in Ahmedabad, India. (File Photo | AP)
MSCI review puts India's Adani shares back in the red

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp