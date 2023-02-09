Home States Andhra Pradesh

Citing GO 1, police prevent TDP's Lokesh from addressing meeting on road

Interacting with the youth, Lokesh promised to totally change the syllabus from KG to PG once the TDP returns to power in the State.

Published: 09th February 2023 11:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2023 11:06 AM   |  A+A-

TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh

TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Police prevented TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh from addressing a meeting at NTR Circle in NR Pet of Chittoor district on Wednesday. As part of his Yuva Galam Padayatra, Lokesh prepared to address the gathering at the circle. However, the police obstructed him citing that there was no permission for conducting the meeting on the road as per the GO 1.

Expressing his ire against the police for suppressing the rights guaranteed by the Constitution, Lokesh said though the police suggested the polytechnic ground as an alternative, the college secretary denied permission to hold the meeting at the place. Questioning the police to tell him where to conduct the meeting, Lokesh addressed the gathering at the circle after standing on a stool even as the police tried to take away the mike.

Interacting with the youth, Lokesh promised to totally change the syllabus from KG to PG once the TDP returns to power in the State. There will be a total transformation in the educational system so that the youth get employment soon after completing their studies, he said.

Lokesh made it clear that education in the mother tongue will continue while English medium too will be introduced and all these changes will be made within one year of the TDP coming back to power.
“The education system in the State is in deep trouble now as a leader who does not have even basic knowledge has become the Chief Minister of the State,” he remarked.

Denying the false propaganda being made by YSRC leaders that the secretariat system will be done away with once the TDP returns to power, Lokesh made it clear that it will be strengthened further.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nara Lokesh Yuva Galam Padayatra TDP
India Matters
(Representational image)
Seven die of suffocation in Andhra Pradesh's oil factory
An Odiya man carries his wife's body on his shoulders after she died while travelling in an auto at Chelluru Ring Road, in Vizianagaram. (Photo | PTI)
Odisha man walks kilometres with wife's body on shoulders after her death in Andhra
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise scam: ED arrest media firm owner who managed AAP's Goa campaign
Vehicles move past a signage near the entrance of Adani Corporate House in Ahmedabad, India. (File Photo | AP)
MSCI review puts India's Adani shares back in the red

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp