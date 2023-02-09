Citing GO 1, police prevent TDP's Lokesh from addressing meeting on road

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Police prevented TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh from addressing a meeting at NTR Circle in NR Pet of Chittoor district on Wednesday. As part of his Yuva Galam Padayatra, Lokesh prepared to address the gathering at the circle. However, the police obstructed him citing that there was no permission for conducting the meeting on the road as per the GO 1.

Expressing his ire against the police for suppressing the rights guaranteed by the Constitution, Lokesh said though the police suggested the polytechnic ground as an alternative, the college secretary denied permission to hold the meeting at the place. Questioning the police to tell him where to conduct the meeting, Lokesh addressed the gathering at the circle after standing on a stool even as the police tried to take away the mike.

Interacting with the youth, Lokesh promised to totally change the syllabus from KG to PG once the TDP returns to power in the State. There will be a total transformation in the educational system so that the youth get employment soon after completing their studies, he said.

Lokesh made it clear that education in the mother tongue will continue while English medium too will be introduced and all these changes will be made within one year of the TDP coming back to power.

“The education system in the State is in deep trouble now as a leader who does not have even basic knowledge has become the Chief Minister of the State,” he remarked.

Denying the false propaganda being made by YSRC leaders that the secretariat system will be done away with once the TDP returns to power, Lokesh made it clear that it will be strengthened further.

