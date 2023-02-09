Command Control Centre to monitor transparency in rice distribution system

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Civil supplies Karumuri Venkata Nageswara Rao inaugurated Command Control Centre to integrate, track and monitor activities from paddy procurement to rice distribution of cardholders at their doorsteps in real-time on Wednesday.

The centre has been set up at the State headquarters of the Consumer Affairs, Food and Civil Supplies Department in Kanuru village near Vijayawada. It will establish a robust surveillance system to prevent irregularities in Mandal Level Stock (MLS) godowns, rice mills, stage 1 and 2 transport system, grain collection and public distribution systems in the State, minister explained.

Minister Nageswara Rao said that the officials will be sending real-time alerts to districts on exceptions noticed for correcting them in real-time through the command control centre. He further said that the department is responsible for procurement of the paddy grown by the farmers at a Minimum Support Price (MSP), which will distribute the rice along with other commodities at the doorstep of the beneficiaries through mobile vehicles in the public distribution system. “Through this state-level command control centre, an entire movement in the State can be monitored, as they are linked for live monitoring through CC cameras,” the minister said.

“A team will monitor MLS godowns, rice mills, stage 1 & 2 transport, grain procurement and PDS operations through a live broadcast from 10 am to 6 pm on working days and appropriate action against irregularities will be dealt sternly, if any occurred,” he added. Civil supplies commissioner H Arun Kumar, managing director G Veerapandian and others were present.

