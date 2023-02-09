Home States Andhra Pradesh

Complete Bhu Hakku survey by end of the year: Cabinet sub-panel to officials

The government has handed over permanent land rights documents to the land owners.

Published: 09th February 2023 10:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2023 10:57 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy looks at drones and other equipment meant for the land resurvey at a review meeting in Tadepalli on Monday I Express

Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy looks at drones and other equipment meant for the land resurvey at a review meeting in Tadepalli on Monday I Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Taking stock of the progress of the ongoing YSR Jagananna Saswatha Bhu Hakku - Bhu Raksha Scheme, the Cabinet Sub-Committee directed officials to take steps to complete the comprehensive land resurvey in the State by December 2023.

The Cabinet Sub-Committee, comprising Ministers Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy (Energy), Dharmana Prasada Rao (Revenue) and Botcha Satyanarayana (Education), held a review with the officials at the Secretariat on Wednesday. It wanted them to work in the direction of completing the land resurvey in all the 17,461 villages of the State by the end of this year.

Stating that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy took the survey very prestigious as it intends to put an end to the land disputes, the sub-committee said the survey has been completed in 2,000 villages so far. The government has handed over permanent land rights documents to the land owners. The officials should chalk out a plan to complete the land survey in 6,000 villages by May, 9,000 villages by October and the total 17,461 villages by December, it said.

Chief Commissioner of Land Administration G Sai Prasad, Commissioner (Survey and Settlement) Siddharth Jain and Municipal Administration Director Praveen Kumar were present.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhu Hakku - Bhu Raksha Scheme Cabinet Sub-Committee YSR Jagananna Saswatha
India Matters
(Representational image)
Seven die of suffocation in Andhra Pradesh's oil factory
An Odiya man carries his wife's body on his shoulders after she died while travelling in an auto at Chelluru Ring Road, in Vizianagaram. (Photo | PTI)
Odisha man walks kilometres with wife's body on shoulders after her death in Andhra
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise scam: ED arrest media firm owner who managed AAP's Goa campaign
Vehicles move past a signage near the entrance of Adani Corporate House in Ahmedabad, India. (File Photo | AP)
MSCI review puts India's Adani shares back in the red

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp