Complete Bhu Hakku survey by end of the year: Cabinet sub-panel to officials

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Taking stock of the progress of the ongoing YSR Jagananna Saswatha Bhu Hakku - Bhu Raksha Scheme, the Cabinet Sub-Committee directed officials to take steps to complete the comprehensive land resurvey in the State by December 2023.

The Cabinet Sub-Committee, comprising Ministers Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy (Energy), Dharmana Prasada Rao (Revenue) and Botcha Satyanarayana (Education), held a review with the officials at the Secretariat on Wednesday. It wanted them to work in the direction of completing the land resurvey in all the 17,461 villages of the State by the end of this year.

Stating that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy took the survey very prestigious as it intends to put an end to the land disputes, the sub-committee said the survey has been completed in 2,000 villages so far. The government has handed over permanent land rights documents to the land owners. The officials should chalk out a plan to complete the land survey in 6,000 villages by May, 9,000 villages by October and the total 17,461 villages by December, it said.

Chief Commissioner of Land Administration G Sai Prasad, Commissioner (Survey and Settlement) Siddharth Jain and Municipal Administration Director Praveen Kumar were present.

VIJAYAWADA: Taking stock of the progress of the ongoing YSR Jagananna Saswatha Bhu Hakku - Bhu Raksha Scheme, the Cabinet Sub-Committee directed officials to take steps to complete the comprehensive land resurvey in the State by December 2023. The Cabinet Sub-Committee, comprising Ministers Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy (Energy), Dharmana Prasada Rao (Revenue) and Botcha Satyanarayana (Education), held a review with the officials at the Secretariat on Wednesday. It wanted them to work in the direction of completing the land resurvey in all the 17,461 villages of the State by the end of this year. Stating that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy took the survey very prestigious as it intends to put an end to the land disputes, the sub-committee said the survey has been completed in 2,000 villages so far. The government has handed over permanent land rights documents to the land owners. The officials should chalk out a plan to complete the land survey in 6,000 villages by May, 9,000 villages by October and the total 17,461 villages by December, it said. Chief Commissioner of Land Administration G Sai Prasad, Commissioner (Survey and Settlement) Siddharth Jain and Municipal Administration Director Praveen Kumar were present.