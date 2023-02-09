Home States Andhra Pradesh

‘Complete Jagananna housing works’ says civic chief Kirthi Chekuri

She conducted a review meeting with engineering and town planning department officials on the progress of works here on Wednesday.

Published: 09th February 2023 10:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2023 10:38 AM   |  A+A-

Work in progress at the housing colony being built as part of the LIFE mission for the fishing community (File photo | Vincent Pulickal)

Image for representation purpose only.

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Civic chief Kirthi Chekuri instructed the officials to take necessary action to complete the house construction works at Jagananna Colonies by Ugadi festival. She conducted a review meeting with engineering and town planning department officials on the progress of works here on Wednesday.

Following the allegations of supply of the low-quality iron for the construction works, she said that an official letter will be sent to the Housing department managing director to conduct a probe to take stern action against the concerned housing officials.

Stern action would be taken against the concerned officials for negligence and police cases would be filed, if commit to any corruption, she added. All basic amenities are being provided at layouts and nodal officers, secretariat staff should provide all required assistance to the beneficiaries and encourage them to complete the construction works as early as possible, she said.

