Govt schools in Andhra Pradesh to be digitalised by next academic year

VIJAYAWADA: In order to transform the education system in the State, the YSRC government stepping up measures to implement Digital Education with the support of Digital Interactive Flat-Panel Display (IFPD) as well as Smart TVs in the government and aided schools till Class 10.

The School Education department conducted training sessions for the teachers regarding the usage of digital equipment. The government selected the Government Zilla Parishad High school of Patamata in Vijayawada for testing the digital education system as a pilot project and took the feedback from the teachers as well as students. The government planned to procure about 1 lakh IFPDs and 30,000 Smart TVs in three academic years to digitalise the entire government school education system.

Speaking to TNIE, Commissioner of School Infrastructure Katamneni Bhaskar said, “We are taking measures to implement the Digital Education system in three phases in all the government and aided schools. Digital education will be introduced in the schools from 2024-25 academic year in about 15,900 schools during which the first phase of Nadu Nedu works will be completed. We are procuring about 30,000 IFPDs for high schools and 10,000 Smart TVs for primary schools by spending nearly `334 crore. The IFPDs will be provided for each class in high schools and one Smart TV will be set up per every 60 students in the primary schools.”

According to the commissioner, the government called for tenders to procure the IFPDs as well as the Smart TVs. The content by Byjus’, CBSE, SCERT and Disha Portal would be uploaded on them as part of the curriculum.

The headmaster of ZP High School Patamata K Ambrus Prem Sagar said, “Introducing digital education in government schools is a revolutionary reform. It is useful for both the teachers as well as students as the lessons taught can be saved and reviewed during other classes.” Sripati Ravi, a physical education teacher who participated in the training, said, “As the digital education process is based on 3D technology, the students can grasp the lesson immediately. This will be helpful for the below average students.” Speaking to TNIE, a class 10 student Sk Roshan Zameer said, “We all are amazed by the teaching through the digital screens.”

