Kadapa district in Andhra Pradesh gears up for Maha Shivaratri

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: After two-year Covid pandemic hiatus, Shaivite temples across Kadapa district are gearing up for the grand celebration of Maha Shivaratri festivities set to be held for four days from February 16 to 19. Expecting that devotees in large numbers would throng the temples, the temple officials are making adequate arrangements for the successful conduct of the four-day fete.

Polatala Sri Malliakarjuna Swamy, Siddavatam Nitya Puja Swamy, Lankamala Ramalingeswara, Gopavaram Maallemkonda, Kazipet Naganadheswara Swamy and Animela Sangameswara are few famous Shaivite temple including other prominent temples Brahmamgarimatam, Agasteswara Swamy, and Bhanukota temples where at least 50,000 to 2 lakh devotees are expected to throng on the eve of Maha Shivaratri festival in the district.

Stating that most of the temples are located on top of mountains and inside forests, district Endowment Assistant Commissioner C Shankar Balaji said the department in tandem with other government departments is making elaborate arrangements to provide hassle-free darshan to the devotees. EOs would be involved to supervise the sanitation and drinking water arrangements.

