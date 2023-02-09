Home States Andhra Pradesh

‘Limbs on Wheels’ gives lifelong free prosthesis to the needy

As part of this two-day camp in Visakhapatnam, at least 60 people have been benefited from it.

Published: 09th February 2023 10:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2023 10:16 AM   |  A+A-

Inali Foundation’s ‘Limbs on Wheels’ initiative being held in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday | Express

Inali Foundation’s ‘Limbs on Wheels’ initiative being held in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday | Express

By Usha Peri
Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Not everyone who does not have a limb has the opportunity to replace it with a prosthesis due to the high cost and maintenance required. It is often impossible for people with a weak financial background to buy expensive prostheses, said Prashant Gade, founder of Inali Foundation, a non-profit organisation dedicated at providing lifelong prostheses free of charge to the needy. With the foundation based in Pune, Prashant did not want to limit himself by helping people around him but also across the whole country, which gave life to the ‘Limbs on Wheels’ initiative.

As part of this two-day camp in Visakhapatnam, at least 60 people have benefited from it. “The prosthetic limb comes with a two-year guarantee and can be replaced with a new one after two years for free. This process is free for a lifetime,” said Aniket Bhilare, patient representative team leader from Inali.

“Our treatment doesn’t stop after the fitment process. We have a team of experts who train them to properly use their prosthetic limbs. Sheikh Hassan Miyan, who also has a prosthetic limb, teaches them how to be at ease with the prosthetics in day-to-day life. This process is followed by a session of counselling to motivate them to use their prosthetic hand just like the regular one,” explained Rukmani, Deepika, and Anil Chadda, representatives of the Rotary Club of Poona Downtown.

“If losing a limb is a tragedy, the financial inability to afford a prosthetic limb is more than that. It is through people like this that we are given a new lease on life. Although it is physically and mentally challenging at the beginning, it will allow people like me to be independent,” expressed a man who got a switch-based electric prosthetic arm at Vizag’s camp. As part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative, Karur Vysya Bank partnered with the Inali Foundation for its ‘Limbs on Wheels’ initiative, along with the Rotary Club, Vizag Central and the Rotary Club of Poona Downtown.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
prosthesis Inali Foundation Limbs on Wheels
India Matters
(Representational image)
Seven die of suffocation in Andhra Pradesh's oil factory
An Odiya man carries his wife's body on his shoulders after she died while travelling in an auto at Chelluru Ring Road, in Vizianagaram. (Photo | PTI)
Odisha man walks kilometres with wife's body on shoulders after her death in Andhra
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise scam: ED arrest media firm owner who managed AAP's Goa campaign
Vehicles move past a signage near the entrance of Adani Corporate House in Ahmedabad, India. (File Photo | AP)
MSCI review puts India's Adani shares back in the red

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp