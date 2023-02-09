‘Limbs on Wheels’ gives lifelong free prosthesis to the needy

Usha Peri By

Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Not everyone who does not have a limb has the opportunity to replace it with a prosthesis due to the high cost and maintenance required. It is often impossible for people with a weak financial background to buy expensive prostheses, said Prashant Gade, founder of Inali Foundation, a non-profit organisation dedicated at providing lifelong prostheses free of charge to the needy. With the foundation based in Pune, Prashant did not want to limit himself by helping people around him but also across the whole country, which gave life to the ‘Limbs on Wheels’ initiative.

As part of this two-day camp in Visakhapatnam, at least 60 people have benefited from it. “The prosthetic limb comes with a two-year guarantee and can be replaced with a new one after two years for free. This process is free for a lifetime,” said Aniket Bhilare, patient representative team leader from Inali.

“Our treatment doesn’t stop after the fitment process. We have a team of experts who train them to properly use their prosthetic limbs. Sheikh Hassan Miyan, who also has a prosthetic limb, teaches them how to be at ease with the prosthetics in day-to-day life. This process is followed by a session of counselling to motivate them to use their prosthetic hand just like the regular one,” explained Rukmani, Deepika, and Anil Chadda, representatives of the Rotary Club of Poona Downtown.

“If losing a limb is a tragedy, the financial inability to afford a prosthetic limb is more than that. It is through people like this that we are given a new lease on life. Although it is physically and mentally challenging at the beginning, it will allow people like me to be independent,” expressed a man who got a switch-based electric prosthetic arm at Vizag’s camp. As part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative, Karur Vysya Bank partnered with the Inali Foundation for its ‘Limbs on Wheels’ initiative, along with the Rotary Club, Vizag Central and the Rotary Club of Poona Downtown.

