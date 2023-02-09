Minister Gudivada Amarnath invites delegates for Global Investors Summit

Home States Andhra Pradesh

The State also has planned many road shows in different cities such as Bangalore, Mumbai, Chennai and Hyderabad in the coming days to spread the Global Investors Summit.

IT minister Gudivada Amarnath inviting Tech Mahindra chairman Anand Mahindra to Global Investment Summit to be held in Vizag on March 3 and 4 | Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Ahead of the prestigious Global Investors Summit that is scheduled to be organised in Visakhapatnam on March 3 and 4, Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath along with Srijana Gummalla (Director of Industries) met the top industrialists in the country.

Within a week’s time of its Diplomatic outreach and curtain raiser event in Delhi that was led by Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, a State delegation is in Mumbai on Tuesday to meet and invite the stalwarts of the industry to the international summit.

The delegation met the Chairman of Mahindra Group Anand Mahindra and discussed about the potential business opportunities in AP and extended the invitation to the Global Investors Summit. They also met the Chairman of the Board of TATA Sons Natarajan Chandrasekharan and invited him to the summit.

They also met Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries Ltd Mukesh Ambani and extended the invitation. The State also has planned many road shows in different cities such as Bangalore, Mumbai, Chennai and Hyderabad in the coming days to spread the Global Investors Summit.

