MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy complains to Home Minister Amit Shah on phone tapping

In a statement, the MLA said he was receiving threatening calls from unknown persons after he was removed from the post of YSRC Nellore Rural coordinator.

Published: 09th February 2023 11:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2023 11:21 AM   |  A+A-

YSRC rebel MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy

By Express News Service

NELLORE: YSRC rebel MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy has complained to Union Home Minister Amit Shah about phone tapping and sought a probe into the matter. Kotamreddy also sought protection as there is a threat to his life. In a statement, the MLA said he was receiving threatening calls from unknown persons after he was removed from the post of YSRC Nellore Rural coordinator.

In a letter sent to the Home Minister on Tuesday, Kotamreddy informed that his personal freedom was abused. “I have planned to visit Delhi and register a complaint directly with Amit Shah once he gives me an appointment. I will disclose all the relevant information and documentation in support of my charge on phone tapping. My phone was tapped after I raised concern over the poor infrastructure in my segment,” he said. Though fake cases were registered against him, Kotamreddy said he was not scared of such cases and was determined to continue his fight without fearing about consequences.

Meanwhile, Lanka Rama Siva Reddy, a contractor and a friend of Kotamreddy, a key person in the phone tapping issue, appeared before the media in Nellore, and said each and every call would be recorded automatically on his phone and the conversation with the MLA also got recorded. “It is only a call recording and not a phone tapping. I have appeared before the media only to prove that it is only a recording,” he asserted.

