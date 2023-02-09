‘Need to provide affordable and advanced tech to farmers’ says Andhra Pradesh horticulture commissioner

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: “Andhra Pradesh government with the association of various organisations is striving to strengthen the agriculture sector to make farmers beneficial in the State,” said AP horticulture and sericulture department commissioner Dr SS Sreedhar. He inaugurated the National workshop on Digital Innovation for Chilli Farmers’ held in Guntur on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that farmers play an important role in the economy of our country and yet their remuneration does not reflect that. He pointed out the need to provide affordable and advanced technology to the farmers. The department of horticulture has introduced a number of farmer-facing initiatives including Dr YSR Thotabadi programme, to build a robust digital ecosystem for helping farmers enhance their productivity and incomes, he added.

He congratulated Digital Green for delivering a high-impact project E-Mirchi that is benefitting more than 43,000 small and medium chilli farmers in the State. This project delivers timely and targeted audio-visual advisories to chilli farmers to increase their productivity and resilience, which is being implemented in five chilli growing districts across AP and Telangana, he said.

