Home States Andhra Pradesh

Raja Ram Mohan Roy Award for ABK Prasad

The award has been conferred by Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, Chairperson, Press Council of India.

Published: 09th February 2023 11:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2023 11:09 AM   |  A+A-

Veteran journalist Anne Bhavani Koteswara Prasad, popularly known as ABK.

Veteran journalist Anne Bhavani Koteswara Prasad, popularly known as ABK.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Veteran journalist ABK Prasad has been chosen for the prestigious Raja Ram Mohan Roy National Award for Excellence in Journalism-2020, announced the Press Council of India, New Delhi.

Anne Bhavani Koteswara Prasad, popularly known as ABK, has the rare honour of being the editor of all the mainstream journals of Andhra Pradesh during his journalistic career spanning over 75 years. He also served as the Chairman of Official Language Commission from 2004 to 2009 in the erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh.

The award has been conferred by Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, Chairperson, Press Council of India. The award will be presented to ABK Prasad at the Deputy Speaker Hall, Constitution Club of India, Rafi Marg, New Delhi, on February 28.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ABK Prasad Raja Ram Mohan Roy National Award Press Council of India
India Matters
(Representational image)
Seven die of suffocation in Andhra Pradesh's oil factory
An Odiya man carries his wife's body on his shoulders after she died while travelling in an auto at Chelluru Ring Road, in Vizianagaram. (Photo | PTI)
Odisha man walks kilometres with wife's body on shoulders after her death in Andhra
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise scam: ED arrest media firm owner who managed AAP's Goa campaign
Vehicles move past a signage near the entrance of Adani Corporate House in Ahmedabad, India. (File Photo | AP)
MSCI review puts India's Adani shares back in the red

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp