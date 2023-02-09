Raja Ram Mohan Roy Award for ABK Prasad

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Veteran journalist ABK Prasad has been chosen for the prestigious Raja Ram Mohan Roy National Award for Excellence in Journalism-2020, announced the Press Council of India, New Delhi.

Anne Bhavani Koteswara Prasad, popularly known as ABK, has the rare honour of being the editor of all the mainstream journals of Andhra Pradesh during his journalistic career spanning over 75 years. He also served as the Chairman of Official Language Commission from 2004 to 2009 in the erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh.

The award has been conferred by Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, Chairperson, Press Council of India. The award will be presented to ABK Prasad at the Deputy Speaker Hall, Constitution Club of India, Rafi Marg, New Delhi, on February 28.

