Home States Andhra Pradesh

Rescue north Andhra workers in Turkey, Syria: YSRC MPs

Chandrasekhar said YSRC parliamentary party leader Vijayasai Reddy raised the issue of Special Category Status to AP in Parliament.

Published: 09th February 2023 11:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2023 11:18 AM   |  A+A-

Turkey Earthquake

Aerial photo shows the destruction in Kahramanmaras, southern Turkey, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: YSRC MPs on Wednesday urged Union Minister for External Affairs S Jaishankar to rescue those from the State trapped in the earthquake-ravaged Turkey and Syria. Speaking to mediapersons in Delhi, MP Bellana Chandrasekhar said at least 1,000 migrant labourers from Srikakulam district were trapped in the two countries. He said they urged the External Affairs Minister to provide necessary protection and medical aid to the trapped Telugu people.

MP Talari Rangaiah said they urged Jaishankar to extend all necessary help to those who were willing to return home, besides extending necessary help to the AP workers trapped in the two earthquake-ravaged countries. “We will contact embassies in the two countries on behalf of the party and the government to extend all possible help to the trapped people,” Rangaiah said.

Chandrasekhar said YSRC parliamentary party leader Vijayasai Reddy raised the issue of Special Category Status to AP in Parliament. Vijayasai also spoke on executive capital at Visakhapatnam, the MP said. He said they sought an administrative nod for Bhogapuram international airport, and also steps to resolve obstacles to the Polavaram project and fulfilment of all bifurcation promises. The Centre should also clear all the pending development projects in the State, he said.

MP N Reddappa said Yuva Galam Padayatra taken out by Lokesh was receiving a lukewarm response as there are more policemen than people in it. He held former CMs N Chandrababu Naidu and N Kiran Kumar Reddy responsible for the bifurcation of the State and they paid the price for their follies. He attributed the obstacles to the Polavaram Irrigation Project to the TDP government’s actions.

He pointed out that the Centre did not give the grants assured for the backward districts in the State. The MPs also demanded that the Centre allot Pradhan Mantri Schools For Rising India for Andhra Pradesh.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
YSRC MPs Turkey Syria migrant labourers Rescue
India Matters
(Representational image)
Seven die of suffocation in Andhra Pradesh's oil factory
An Odiya man carries his wife's body on his shoulders after she died while travelling in an auto at Chelluru Ring Road, in Vizianagaram. (Photo | PTI)
Odisha man walks kilometres with wife's body on shoulders after her death in Andhra
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise scam: ED arrest media firm owner who managed AAP's Goa campaign
Vehicles move past a signage near the entrance of Adani Corporate House in Ahmedabad, India. (File Photo | AP)
MSCI review puts India's Adani shares back in the red

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp