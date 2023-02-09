Rescue north Andhra workers in Turkey, Syria: YSRC MPs

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: YSRC MPs on Wednesday urged Union Minister for External Affairs S Jaishankar to rescue those from the State trapped in the earthquake-ravaged Turkey and Syria. Speaking to mediapersons in Delhi, MP Bellana Chandrasekhar said at least 1,000 migrant labourers from Srikakulam district were trapped in the two countries. He said they urged the External Affairs Minister to provide necessary protection and medical aid to the trapped Telugu people.

MP Talari Rangaiah said they urged Jaishankar to extend all necessary help to those who were willing to return home, besides extending necessary help to the AP workers trapped in the two earthquake-ravaged countries. “We will contact embassies in the two countries on behalf of the party and the government to extend all possible help to the trapped people,” Rangaiah said.

Chandrasekhar said YSRC parliamentary party leader Vijayasai Reddy raised the issue of Special Category Status to AP in Parliament. Vijayasai also spoke on executive capital at Visakhapatnam, the MP said. He said they sought an administrative nod for Bhogapuram international airport, and also steps to resolve obstacles to the Polavaram project and fulfilment of all bifurcation promises. The Centre should also clear all the pending development projects in the State, he said.

MP N Reddappa said Yuva Galam Padayatra taken out by Lokesh was receiving a lukewarm response as there are more policemen than people in it. He held former CMs N Chandrababu Naidu and N Kiran Kumar Reddy responsible for the bifurcation of the State and they paid the price for their follies. He attributed the obstacles to the Polavaram Irrigation Project to the TDP government’s actions.

He pointed out that the Centre did not give the grants assured for the backward districts in the State. The MPs also demanded that the Centre allot Pradhan Mantri Schools For Rising India for Andhra Pradesh.

VISAKHAPATNAM: YSRC MPs on Wednesday urged Union Minister for External Affairs S Jaishankar to rescue those from the State trapped in the earthquake-ravaged Turkey and Syria. Speaking to mediapersons in Delhi, MP Bellana Chandrasekhar said at least 1,000 migrant labourers from Srikakulam district were trapped in the two countries. He said they urged the External Affairs Minister to provide necessary protection and medical aid to the trapped Telugu people. MP Talari Rangaiah said they urged Jaishankar to extend all necessary help to those who were willing to return home, besides extending necessary help to the AP workers trapped in the two earthquake-ravaged countries. “We will contact embassies in the two countries on behalf of the party and the government to extend all possible help to the trapped people,” Rangaiah said. Chandrasekhar said YSRC parliamentary party leader Vijayasai Reddy raised the issue of Special Category Status to AP in Parliament. Vijayasai also spoke on executive capital at Visakhapatnam, the MP said. He said they sought an administrative nod for Bhogapuram international airport, and also steps to resolve obstacles to the Polavaram project and fulfilment of all bifurcation promises. The Centre should also clear all the pending development projects in the State, he said. MP N Reddappa said Yuva Galam Padayatra taken out by Lokesh was receiving a lukewarm response as there are more policemen than people in it. He held former CMs N Chandrababu Naidu and N Kiran Kumar Reddy responsible for the bifurcation of the State and they paid the price for their follies. He attributed the obstacles to the Polavaram Irrigation Project to the TDP government’s actions. He pointed out that the Centre did not give the grants assured for the backward districts in the State. The MPs also demanded that the Centre allot Pradhan Mantri Schools For Rising India for Andhra Pradesh.