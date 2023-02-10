ISRO's second rocket 'SSLV' with three satellites successfully launched into orbit from Sriharikota

SV Krishna Chaitanya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Friday successfully launched the second developmental flight of the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV-D2) and placed three satellites in a precise orbit.

With this, ISRO is now capable of offering launches on demand, where the rocket can be assembled, tested and launched in a week's time. The SSLV is designed and developed to cater to the launch of mini, micro or nanosatellites (10 to 500 kg mass) to low earth orbits.

ISRO said: "It provides low-cost access to Space, offers low turn-around time and flexibility in accommodating multiple satellites, and demands minimal launch infrastructure. It is configured with three solid propulsion stages and a velocity terminal module. It is a 34 m tall, 2 m diameter vehicle having a lift-off mass of 120 tonnes."

Friday's mission was completed in just 900 seconds (15 minutes) after a perfect lift-off at 9.18 am from the first launch pad at Sriharikota.

The primary satellite Earth Observation Satellite (EOS-07), developed by ISRO weighing 156.3 kg; Janus-1, a 10.2 kg satellite belonging to US-based start-up firm ANTARIS and 8.7 kg satellite AzaadiSAT-2 of Chennai start-up Space Kidz India were injected into 450 km circular orbit.

According to ISRO, EOS-07 was designed in such a way that its payload instruments are compatible with microsatellite buses and new technologies that are required for future operational satellites. It also has a microsatellite accommodating new technology payloads in a quick turn-around time.

ISRO chairman S Somanath had earlier said that the assembly of SSLV can be done in two days and the launch can be scheduled in a week's time.

The SSLV's first development flight which was launched last August failed to place the satellites in a precise orbit. This was because of an anomaly in the second stage of separation. For the second flight, structural changes have been made to the equipment bay, along with changes in the separation mechanism for stage 2, and logic changes for the onboard system.

Speaking after the successful launch S. Somanath, Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation said the country has one more rocket to launch satellites.

The SSLV-D2 rocket has launched the three satellites successfully. The orbit achieved was good. All the rocket systems worked well, he said.

Recalling the failed maiden SSLV-D1 mission last year Somanath said, “We had a narrow miss. We have implemented corrective measures.”

S. Vinod, Mission Director said India has a new satellite launch vehicle. “It all started in 2018 and the rocket has reached the intended destination today (Friday).”

He said the last year’s SSLV-D1 mission had a small problem. Detailed analyses were carried out and corrective actions were taken.

“In the shortest period we came out with a new satellite separation system and guidance system,” Vinod added.

Looking forward Somanath said the space agency is gearing up for a commercial satellite launch with its Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) by the end of March.

Somanath also said, ISRO will launch 36 satellites of the UK-based OneWeb.

According to him, the landing experiment for ISRO’s reusable launch vehicle will be carried out and the year-end will see the launch of the NISAR satellite, a joint project of India and the US.

