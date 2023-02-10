Home States Andhra Pradesh

Over 4k beneficiaries to get Rs 38.18 crore financial aid from CM Jagan Reddy

For beneficiaries hailing from Backward Classes (BCs), Rs 50,000 aid will be extended and for inter-caste marriage, the benefit will be Rs 75,000.

Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The stage is set for the disbursement of financial aid under the YSR Kalyanamastu and Shaadi Tohfa scheme on Friday. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will release the amount in virtual mode with the click of a button.

For the trimester of October-December 2022, a total of Rs 38.18 crore will be provided to 4,536 beneficiaries. A financial aid of Rs 1 lakh will be extended to Scheduled Castes (SCs) beneficiaries under Kalyanamastu. For inter-caste marriage with an SC person, it will be Rs 1.2 lakh. For Scheduled Tribes (STs), the aid will be the same.

For beneficiaries hailing from Backward Classes (BCs), Rs 50,000 aid will be extended and for inter-caste marriage, the benefit will be Rs 75,000. For minorities, an aid of Rs 1 lakh will be given. The differently-abled beneficiaries will get an aid of Rs 1.5 lakh. For construction workers, Rs 40,000 assistance will be provided.

