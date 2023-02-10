Suryalanka beach will be developed into major tourist spot: Minister Roja

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Action would be taken to develop Suryalanka beach into a major tourist spot in the State, said Tourism Minister RK Roja on Thursday. The minister visited Suryalanka beach, Haritha resorts and inspected the facilities. Speaking on the occasion, she said that Suryalanka beach was the most visited beach in the State after Visakhapatnam beach.

Over 15,000 tourists from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana States visit the beach on weekends and over 1.5 lakh devotees visit the beach during Karthika Masam to take a holy dip. “The state government is running a resort with 34 rooms on three acres of land with all the latest facilities.

As the footfall has increased recently, the existing facilities are not sufficient to cater the needs of the tourists,” said Roja. The state government with the partnership of private organisations would set up more resorts in addition to existing Haritha resorts, she added. In the past two years, the tourism sector has been affected due to the pandemic.

With the initiatives of the YSRC government under the leadership of Cheif Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, Andhra Pradesh got a place in top five states in tourism. All required facilities would be provided to the tourists very soon, she added. Meanwhile, her attendee was allegedly seen carrying her chappals in a video during her visit to the beach, which went viral on various social media platforms, netizens criticised the minister her for the same.

