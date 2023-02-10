Tech experts discuss global issues, start up challenges at Global Tech Summit in Vizag

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Business and technical experts from around the world gathered at the Global Tech Summit series of round table meetings to discuss pressing global issues and explore opportunities for international collaboration.

The summit, which is scheduled at Vizag during February 16-17, 2023, is expected to attract global technical, financial and researchers, who are engaged in a series of high-level discussions and debates on future technologies which shape the world and technology convert scarcity into abundance.

“The Indian research and start-up today faces numerous challenges, from innovation to commercialisation, and we cannot tackle these issues alone,” said Dr Srinubabu Gedela, CEO Pulsus. “International collaboration is essential if we want to make progress and build a better future for all. This summit has been a valuable opportunity for us to come together, share our perspectives, and forge new partnerships that will help us achieve this goal.”

The Global Tech Summit will continue to serve as an important platform for international collaboration and the exchange of ideas, and the organizers have already scheduled the series of events. across G20 nations.

