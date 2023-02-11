A day after tragedy, Kakinada authorities seize oil factory

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: A day after 7 workers suffocated to death while cleaning an oil tank, the Kakinada district administration seized the oil factory, Ambati Subbanna & Co edible oils company. The forensic department of Kakinada Rangaraya Medical College completed the postmortem anAd sent the bodies to the respective victims’ families on Friday.

The Ambati Subbanna & Co family has been working in the oil fields for the past 100 years. They are establishing the company at G Ragampeta in Peddapuram mandal. “Deputy commissioner of Labour, Deputy inspector of factories, Executive Engineer - Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB), District Industries Officer and Revenue divisional officer from Peddapuram are probing into the incident. The report should be submitted within three days,” the collector said.

