NHPC to submit report on Polavaram diaphragm wall soon

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: National Hydro Power Corporation (NHPC) will soon submit its report on the condition of the diaphragm wall of the Polavaram project. This was disclosed by Water Resources Minister Ambati Rambabu at the Polavaram project site on Friday.

Speaking to media persons, he said the expert committee is likely to submit its report on the diaphragm wall status in two or three weeks. The three-member expert committee inspected the project site recently and studied the condition of the diaphragm wall.

The committee, visited the project site again on Friday to assess the damage of the diaphragm wall due to the Godavari floods. A decision as to whether to carry out repairs of the existing diaphragm wall or construct a new one will depend on the report submitted by the expert committee. The project works are likely to be delayed if the committee recommends the construction of a new diaphragm wall, he said.

The minister reiterated that the previous TDP government was solely responsible for the chaos as the diaphragm wall was constructed before completing the cofferdams. The State government with the support of the Centre, is taking all possible measures to complete the Polavaram project at the earliest.

“We are not able to move forward without the expert committee report on the diaphragm wall,” he clarified. Ambati said the government had spent Rs 3,000 crore and constructed 18,000 houses for the project displaced in rehabilitation colonies. “We will provide an aid package to all the eligible project oustees,” he assured.

Asked about the stance of the government on the Upper Bhadra project in Karnataka, he said it is strongly opposing the project as it will have an adverse impact on Srisailam and Nagarjuna Sagar projects in the State.

Earlier, Ambati, along with the expert committee and senior engineers, visited the lower cofferdam, diaphragm wall and other areas. Water Resources Engineer-in-Chief Narayana Murthy, Chief Engineer Sudhakar Babu, NHPC team members Vipul, SK Pandy, MP Singh, and MEIL engineer Ananth were present.

