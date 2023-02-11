NIT, Tadepalligudem signs MoUs with 3 engineering colleges

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: National Institute of Technology in Tadepalligudem has entered into Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with three engineering colleges on the exchange and transfer of academic matters, research, publications and patents.

The programme was attended by NIT in-charge director M Pramod Shadole, registrars P Dinesh Sankar Reddy, Sri Vasavi, Sasi and SRKR engineering College representatives. Speaking on the occasion, Dinesh Sankar Reddy said Rs 438 crore has been spent so far on providing infrastructure and construction of buildings in the NIT campus for the past eight years.

Proposals have been sent to the Centre to construct labs at a cost of Rs 150 crore and other infrastructure facilities at a cost of Rs 600 crore. Dean of Research GRK Sastry said NIT has signed 24 MoUs for the benefit of students.

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: National Institute of Technology in Tadepalligudem has entered into Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with three engineering colleges on the exchange and transfer of academic matters, research, publications and patents. The programme was attended by NIT in-charge director M Pramod Shadole, registrars P Dinesh Sankar Reddy, Sri Vasavi, Sasi and SRKR engineering College representatives. Speaking on the occasion, Dinesh Sankar Reddy said Rs 438 crore has been spent so far on providing infrastructure and construction of buildings in the NIT campus for the past eight years. Proposals have been sent to the Centre to construct labs at a cost of Rs 150 crore and other infrastructure facilities at a cost of Rs 600 crore. Dean of Research GRK Sastry said NIT has signed 24 MoUs for the benefit of students.