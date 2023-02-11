Home States Andhra Pradesh

NIT, Tadepalligudem signs MoUs with 3 engineering colleges

The programme was attended by NIT in-charge director M Pramod Shadole, registrars P Dinesh Sankar Reddy, Sri Vasavi, Sasi and SRKR engineering College representatives.

Published: 11th February 2023 10:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2023 10:37 AM   |  A+A-

NIT Warangal

Image of National Institute of Technology used for representational purposes. (Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: National Institute of Technology in Tadepalligudem has entered into Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with three engineering colleges on the exchange and transfer of academic matters, research, publications and patents.

The programme was attended by NIT in-charge director M Pramod Shadole, registrars P Dinesh Sankar Reddy, Sri Vasavi, Sasi and SRKR engineering College representatives. Speaking on the occasion, Dinesh Sankar Reddy said Rs 438 crore has been spent so far on providing infrastructure and construction of buildings in the NIT campus for the past eight years.

Proposals have been sent to the Centre to construct labs at a cost of Rs 150 crore and other infrastructure facilities at a cost of Rs 600 crore. Dean of Research GRK Sastry said NIT has signed 24 MoUs for the benefit of students.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NIT MoU engineering colleges
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Gujarat: Tremor of 3.8 magnitude recorded in Surat, no one hurt; epicentre in sea, says ISR
Image used for representational purpose
Haryana dress code in govt hospitals: Hairstyles, makeup, long nails, skirts by staff to attract action
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
ED arrests son of YSR Congress MP in Delhi excise policy money laundering case
The chief minister laid foundation stone for new Secretariat building on June 27, 2019.
Will demolish domes of new Telangana Secretariat if elected to power: BJP state chief

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp