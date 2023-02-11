Raja slams Yanamala for remarks on education sector 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: R&B Minister Dadisetti Raja lambasted former finance minister and senior TDP leader Yanamala Ramakrishnudu for his adverse comments on the education sector in the State. Speaking to media persons at Tuni in Kakinada district on Friday, the R&B Minister said it is the misfortune of Tuni to have a leader like Yanamala hailing from the place.

“His comments on the education system are uncalled for. Anyone, including a small boy, will be able to explain the progress of the education sector in the State as it is far better than what it was during the TDP regime,” he observed.

Raja said it is no just people in Andhra Pradesh, even those in other States can tell how the YSRC government has developed and is developing government schools on par with corporate institutions through its flagship programme Nadu-Nedu. Even it was mentioned in the Union Budget speech and the same was replicated by some, he pointed out.

Raja said as many as 1,000 CBSE schools got recognised and there are more than 50,000 satellite foundation schools in the State and highlighted the salient features of the Jagananna Videshi Vidya Deevena scheme.“During the previous TDP regime, more than 75% of the government schools did not have toilets, which discouraged girls from attending school. Today, anyone can notice the change in the situation in schools,” he said

The R&B Minister said the YSRC government had spent Rs 60 lakh in AV Nagaram, native village of Yanamala, in the first phase of Nadu Nedu and in the second phase, development works worth Rs 1 crore are underway.

“Students of Bendapudi, located 1.5 km from AV Nagaram, are fluent in English and their skills are praised by all. It is better for Yanamala to act restrainedly and think before making comments,” he said.

The TDP leader was reminded that he had even failed to get a high school for his village and his negative comments that if everyone goes to school, who would work.

“When I raised the issue from 2014 to 2019, the high school was sanctioned, but there was no building. After the YSRC came to power, a building was constructed for the high school. Yanamala might have forgotten the fact, but people have not,” the minister reminded. On TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh’s Yuva Galam Padayatra, he said it is a failure, as proved by audio leaks of State chief K Atchannaidu.

Meanwhile, YSRC joint secretary K Venkata Reddy criticised TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu for his comments on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and said Amaravati was never recommended as the capital city and it was only done by the TDP chief for his selfish interests.

