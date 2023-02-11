Home States Andhra Pradesh

Raja slams Yanamala for remarks on education sector 

R&B Minister says former TDP minister’s adverse comments on growth of education sector in State uncalled for

Published: 11th February 2023 10:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2023 10:28 AM   |  A+A-

TDP senior leader and former minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu

TDP senior leader and former minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: R&B Minister Dadisetti Raja lambasted former finance minister and senior TDP leader Yanamala Ramakrishnudu for his adverse comments on the education sector in the State. Speaking to media persons at Tuni in Kakinada district on Friday, the R&B Minister said it is the misfortune of Tuni to have a leader like Yanamala hailing from the place.

“His comments on the education system are uncalled for. Anyone, including a small boy, will be able to explain the progress of the education sector in the State as it is far better than what it was during the TDP regime,” he observed.

Raja said it is no just people in Andhra Pradesh, even those in other States can tell how the YSRC government has developed and is developing government schools on par with corporate institutions through its flagship programme Nadu-Nedu.  Even it was mentioned in the Union Budget speech and the same was replicated by some, he pointed out.

Raja said as many as 1,000 CBSE schools got recognised and there are more than 50,000 satellite foundation schools in the State and highlighted the salient features of the Jagananna Videshi Vidya Deevena scheme.“During the previous TDP regime, more than 75% of the government schools did not have toilets, which discouraged girls from attending school. Today, anyone can notice the change in the situation in schools,” he said

The R&B Minister said the YSRC government had spent Rs 60 lakh in AV Nagaram, native village of Yanamala, in the first phase of Nadu Nedu and in the second phase, development works worth Rs 1 crore are underway.

“Students of Bendapudi, located 1.5 km from AV Nagaram, are fluent in English and their skills are praised by all. It is better for Yanamala to act restrainedly and think before making comments,” he said.
The TDP leader was reminded that he had even failed to get a high school for his village and his negative comments that if everyone goes to school, who would work.

“When I raised the issue from 2014 to 2019, the high school was sanctioned, but there was no building. After the YSRC came to power, a building was constructed for the high school. Yanamala might have forgotten the fact, but people have not,” the minister reminded. On TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh’s Yuva Galam Padayatra, he said it is a failure, as proved by audio leaks of State chief K Atchannaidu.

Meanwhile, YSRC joint secretary  K Venkata Reddy criticised TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu for his comments on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and said Amaravati was never recommended as the capital city and it was only done by the TDP chief for his selfish interests.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dadisetti Raja Yanamala Ramakrishnudu education sector
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Gujarat: Tremor of 3.8 magnitude recorded in Surat, no one hurt; epicentre in sea, says ISR
Image used for representational purpose
Haryana dress code in govt hospitals: Hairstyles, makeup, long nails, skirts by staff to attract action
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
ED arrests son of YSR Congress MP in Delhi excise policy money laundering case
The chief minister laid foundation stone for new Secretariat building on June 27, 2019.
Will demolish domes of new Telangana Secretariat if elected to power: BJP state chief

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp