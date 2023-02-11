Home States Andhra Pradesh

SRMJEE to be held in three phases

The deadlines for applying for the three phases of examinations are April 16, June 5, and July 17 respectively.

Published: 11th February 2023 10:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2023 10:57 AM   |  A+A-

SRM University, Amaravati (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: SRM University, AP would be conducting the B.Tech entrance exam, SRMJEE, in three phases in 2023, said director of admissions Prof Y Siva Shankar in a statement here on Friday.He said that the university was renowned for its engineering education with six campuses set up across the country.

SRM Joint Engineering Entrance Examination 2023 is the national-level common entrance examination for various B.Tech programmes. SRMJEE Phase 1 would be held from April 21 to April 23, phase 2 from June 10 and 11 and the final phase would be held on July 22 and 23, he added. The deadlines for applying for the three phases of examinations are April 16, June 5, and July 17 respectively.

The examination would be conducted through Remote Proctored Online Mode (RPOM). Explaining about the qualification of the examination, he said that the aspirants should score a minimum of 60 per cent overall in class 10 and a minimum aggregate score of 60 per cent in Physics, Chemisty and Mathermatics in Intermediate. Students seeking admission should apply website www.srmap.edu.in

