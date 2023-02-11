Home States Andhra Pradesh

TDP will urge election panel to derecognise YSRC: Atchannaidu

Jagan who took out Praja Sankalpa Yatra uttered all nonsense and made false allegations against Naidu.

Published: 11th February 2023 10:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2023 10:21 AM   |  A+A-

TDP State president K Atchannaidu. ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP State president K Atchannaidu alleged that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy eliminated his paternal uncle YS Vivekananda Reddy only to gain power in the State and the TDP will soon write to the Election Commission of India (ECI) to revoke the recognition of his party YSRC.

Releasing a book titled ‘Jaganasura Rakta Charitra’ at the TDP headquarters in Mangalagiri on Friday, Atchannaidu accused Jagan of coming to power by deceiving the people. “The new book contains all the details as to who murdered former minister Vivekananda Reddy, who is behind the killing and how they eliminated the evidence,” he said.

“On behalf of the TDP, we are writing to the poll panel explaining how Jagan got the benefit in the 2019 elections by blaming the then chief minister and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu for Viveka murder,” Atchannaidu said.

During Naidu regime, the State stood first in welfare and development and presuming that he would retain power, Jagan, who was the then Leader of Opposition, had resorted to this kind of atrocities to satisfy his thirst for power,” he observed.

Jagan who took out Praja Sankalpa Yatra uttered all nonsense and made false allegations against Naidu. “Since this had not worked out as expected, Jagan got frustrated and played the ‘kodi katti’ (rooster knife) drama at Visakhapatnam airport and finally resorted to the murder of his uncle,” the TDP State chief alleged.

Soon after Viveka was done to death, YSRC MP V Vijayasai Reddy told the media that the former minister died of a heart stroke only to send a strong message to the public to raise a debate on the murder and later leisurely destroyed the evidence, he said. In discarding the evidence, YSRC MP YS Avinash Reddy and his father Bhaskar Reddy had played a major role, he charged.

Ever since Jagan became the Chief Minister in 2019, he has been creating obstructions to the inquiry into the murder of Viveka and the facts began coming to light only after one of the accused Dastagiri turned approver and revealed to the CBI the truth behind the murder, Atchannaidu pointed out.

