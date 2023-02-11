Vizag Metro Region Development body auctions 11 plots, earns Rs 11.3 crore

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Visakhapatnam Metro Region Development Authority (VMRDA) earned Rs 11.3 crore by auctioning 11 vacant plots here on Friday.VMRDA conducted the e-auction of 28 unsold LIG, MIG and HIG plots in various layouts developed by it. The highest bid for a plot was Rs 65,300 per square yard against the upset price of Rs 35,000 in the Kurmannapalem layout.

The highest appreciation of the plots was achieved up to 95 per cent, according to VMRDA secretary T Venugopal. As many as 23 plots in these layouts had fetched Rs 23 crore in the e-auction that was conducted last month.

VMRDA identified 264 plots, which remained unsold in six layouts of Kummaripalem layout, Kanayapaka Ayyannapeta housing colony (Vizianagaram) phase two, Kanapak Ayyannapeta layout and Kurmannapalem phase one and two.Venugopal said that a notification was issued for e-auction of 28 plots through AP government e-velam portal. The authorities received a very good response for the e-auction.

He said that HIG plot of 444.44 sq yards in Kurmannapalem phase 1 fetched Rs 2.90 crore whereas two HIG plot of 444.44 sq yards fetched Rs 1.56 crore in Kurmannapalem phase two as it fetched Rs 35,200 a sq yard against upset price of Rs 35,000. He said the auction for plot no 240 in Kurmannapalem layout phase six could not be taken up due to interim orders given by the High Court.

VISAKHAPATNAM: Visakhapatnam Metro Region Development Authority (VMRDA) earned Rs 11.3 crore by auctioning 11 vacant plots here on Friday.VMRDA conducted the e-auction of 28 unsold LIG, MIG and HIG plots in various layouts developed by it. The highest bid for a plot was Rs 65,300 per square yard against the upset price of Rs 35,000 in the Kurmannapalem layout. The highest appreciation of the plots was achieved up to 95 per cent, according to VMRDA secretary T Venugopal. As many as 23 plots in these layouts had fetched Rs 23 crore in the e-auction that was conducted last month. VMRDA identified 264 plots, which remained unsold in six layouts of Kummaripalem layout, Kanayapaka Ayyannapeta housing colony (Vizianagaram) phase two, Kanapak Ayyannapeta layout and Kurmannapalem phase one and two.Venugopal said that a notification was issued for e-auction of 28 plots through AP government e-velam portal. The authorities received a very good response for the e-auction. He said that HIG plot of 444.44 sq yards in Kurmannapalem phase 1 fetched Rs 2.90 crore whereas two HIG plot of 444.44 sq yards fetched Rs 1.56 crore in Kurmannapalem phase two as it fetched Rs 35,200 a sq yard against upset price of Rs 35,000. He said the auction for plot no 240 in Kurmannapalem layout phase six could not be taken up due to interim orders given by the High Court.