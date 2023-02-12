Home States Andhra Pradesh

Bid to besiege CM Jagan’s house foiled, protesters held

Extra forces placed barricades in all the roads leading to CM’s house in order to avoid untoward incidents.

Published: 12th February 2023 09:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2023 09:08 AM   |  A+A-

Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Mild tension prevailed near Chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s camp office in Tadepalli when scores of police constable aspirants and student leader organisation representatives were arrested foiling their attempt to submit a representation by laying a siege on Saturday.

Anticipating the tension based on a call given by the candidates, who failed in the preliminary examination for filling up the vacancies in the police department, alerted police of Guntur, NTR and Krishna district deployed extra forces to contain aspirants entering into prohibited area. Students and others proceeding from Krishna and NTR districts were stopped at Prakasam Barrage and Varadi junction while candidates from Guntur were prevented at national highway and other areas.  

Extra forces placed barricades in all the roads leading to CM’s house in order to avoid untoward incidents.
The arrested candidates and student leader organisation representatives were later released in the evening. No cases were registered against them, said Guntur police.

