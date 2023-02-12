Home States Andhra Pradesh

Man held for allegedly sexually assaulting minor in Andhra

Under the directions of SP Vakul Jindal, Inkollu police found the girl on February 8 and safely returned her to her parents.

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A 21-year-old man was arrested for allegedly kidnapping a minor girl and sexually assaulting her. The police safely returned the girl back to her parents in Bapatla district on Saturday.According to the police, the accused Hemanth resident of Chirala town got acquainted with the minor student and developed a friendship with her. On February 1 he threatened her and forcefully abducted her. Her parents filed a missing case with Inkollu police station.

Under the directions of SP Vakul Jindal, Inkollu police found the girl on February 8 and safely returned her to her parents. Based on the statement given by the girl, the police filed POCSO case against the accused and formed a special team to identify the accused. With the help of technical team and acting on a tip off, the police nabbed him on February 10.

