Molten steel spills at Vizag Steel Plant, nine injured

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: At least nine people suffered burns in a mishap at Visakhapatnam Steel Plant here on Saturday. The accident occurred in one of the steel melting shops at the plant when molten steel fell down injuring four plant employees and five contract workers. A DGM rank official was among those injured in the accident. The victims were initially admitted to the Steel Plant general hospital and later shifted to Seven Hills Super Speciality Hospital for better treatment. According to the doctors, they suffered 30 to 60 per cent burn injuries.

An Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) release said, “Hot slag splashed on four employees and five contract workers causing burn injuries while the track for the movement of stuck-up slag pot was being cleared in SMS-2 department at around 12:25 pm.” All the injured persons were given first aid treatment at Visakha Steel General Hospital and later shifted to Seven Hills Super Specialty Hospital for further treatment.

CMD of RINL, the corporate entity of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, Atul Bhatt along with DK Mohanty, Director, RINL and other senior officials visited the injured workers at the hospital and also met their family members. Further, Atul Bhatt also had discussions with doctors for ensuring the best treatment for the injured persons. The steel plant union leaders, including INTUC leader Mantri Rajasekhar, visited the SMS-II where the accident occurred and interacted with the family members of those injured at the hospital.

VISAKHAPATNAM: At least nine people suffered burns in a mishap at Visakhapatnam Steel Plant here on Saturday. The accident occurred in one of the steel melting shops at the plant when molten steel fell down injuring four plant employees and five contract workers. A DGM rank official was among those injured in the accident. The victims were initially admitted to the Steel Plant general hospital and later shifted to Seven Hills Super Speciality Hospital for better treatment. According to the doctors, they suffered 30 to 60 per cent burn injuries. An Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) release said, “Hot slag splashed on four employees and five contract workers causing burn injuries while the track for the movement of stuck-up slag pot was being cleared in SMS-2 department at around 12:25 pm.” All the injured persons were given first aid treatment at Visakha Steel General Hospital and later shifted to Seven Hills Super Specialty Hospital for further treatment. CMD of RINL, the corporate entity of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, Atul Bhatt along with DK Mohanty, Director, RINL and other senior officials visited the injured workers at the hospital and also met their family members. Further, Atul Bhatt also had discussions with doctors for ensuring the best treatment for the injured persons. The steel plant union leaders, including INTUC leader Mantri Rajasekhar, visited the SMS-II where the accident occurred and interacted with the family members of those injured at the hospital.