Police obstructing ‘Yuva Galam’, alleges Lokesh

Lokesh promised to focus on empowerment of women and youth if the TDP returns to power in the State by allocating special funds for the BC Corporation.

Published: 12th February 2023 09:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2023 09:14 AM   |  A+A-

TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Taking serious exception to police taking away the mike and obstructing him from addressing a gathering during his Yuva Galam Padayatra, TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh on Saturday said he was not a terrorist.

When Lokesh was preparing to address the gathering at Pullur cross in GD Nellore constituency of Chittoor district as part of his padayatra, the police allegedly took away the mike. However, Lokesh addressed the gathering without a mike.

Stating that the TDP government did not obstruct padayatras of YS Rajasekhara Reddy and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, he alleged that the CM deployed 1.000 police personnel and six DSPs to obstruct his Yuva Galam.Asserting that he has no fear, Lokesh said his fight is against the ‘injustice’ being done to youth, women and farmers by the YSRC government.

Lokesh offered prayers at Abhaya Anjaneya temple at SR Puram before commencing his padayatra on Saturday. Later, he interacted with the Yadava community representatives. As there was no assistance from the State government to set up small units, the future of the youth was thrown into oblivion. BC students were not getting their scholarship.

Lokesh promised to focus on empowerment of women and youth if the TDP returns to power in the State by allocating special funds for the BC Corporation. On the 16th day of his padayatra, Lokesh completed 200 km at Katherapalli in Karvetinagaram mandal.

