Shivaratri Brahmotsavams begin on a grand note at Srisailam Devasthanam

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: The 11-day Mahashivaratri Brahmotsavams began on a grand note at Srisailam Devasthanam of Nandyal district on Saturday, which was led by the temple executive officer S Lavanna and temple trust board chairman R Chakrapani Reddy.

The Brahmotsavams began with Ankurarpana and Dhwajarohana poojas and the temple main priests offered prayers to Lord Sri Mallikarjuna swamy and his consort Bramarambha Devi. In the evening, Dwajapatam was hoisted on the temple premises in a traditional manner. The Brahmotsavams will be concluded on February 21 and the temple officials will perform special poojas and various vahana Sevas to God and Goddess during the 11-days.

Garuda flag hoisted

The annual Brahmotsavams in Sri Kalyana Venkateswara Swamy temple in Srinivasa Mangapuram was flagged off on Saturday with Dhwajarohanam. he traditional Garuda flag hoisting ceremony took place during the auspicious Meena Lagnam between 8:40 am and 9:00 am in Srinivasa Mangapuram, as per the norms of Vaikhanasa Agama under the supervision of Kankanabhattar Sri Balaji Rangacharyulu.The Vahana Sevas were being observed after a span of two years due to pandemic.

