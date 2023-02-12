TDP book on CM Jagan a handiwork of Naidu: Perni

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Taking serious exception to the book titled ‘Jaganasura Rakta Charitra’ brought out by Telugu Desam and remarks made by State TDP president K Atchannaidu, former minister and YSRC MLA Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) said it was a handiwork of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu to defame Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Speaking to mediapersons on Saturday, he said, “Naidu is such a coward that he has no guts to even put his name on his own book. As it is a pack of lies, they (TDP) do not have the courage to put their name on the book.”

Objecting to certain derogatory remarks made by Naidu, Perni said it was Naidu who was epitome of ‘Rakshasa’. One might have heard about demons in mythological stories, but one could see it now in the form of Naidu.

“By any means, conspiracies and cunning strategies, Naidu wants to defame the YSRC government to return to power in the State. He is creating unrest in the State as part of it, oblivious to the damage it will cause to the people and the State. It all shows his frustration and worry about his party going on the way it went in Telangana, where it disappeared,” he observed.

If Naidu was really so committed, why didn’t he release similar books on the death of former Chief Minister NT Rama Rao and former Assembly speaker Kodela Siva Prasada Rao, besides demanding a CBI probe, he asked.

Nani questioned why the then TDP government failed to ensure a proper investigation into the murder of former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy. Why the then-TDP government failed to file a chargesheet in the murder case. How could the TDP chief know what statement Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy gave before the CBI as part of its probe into Vivekananda murder case, he asked.

The former minister also reminded that it was Naidu, who brought out a GO, restricting the entry of CBI into the State. “Unlike Naidu, Jagan has never restricted the CBI, but has extended all the cooperation to it in the probe into Vivekananda Reddy murder case,” he stated.

Reacting to the derogatory remarks made by TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh on the Chief Minister during Yuva Galam, Perni alleged that Lokesh was using filthy language as his padayatra failed to evoke a good response from people even in Naidu’s home district Chittoor.

