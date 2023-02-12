Term of panel on stampedes extended by one month in Andhra

Home States Andhra Pradesh

The commission conducted inquiry at Guntur and Vijayawada and recorded the statements of witnesses, victims and a few TDP leaders.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has extended the term of the commission headed by Justice B Seshasayana Reddy probing the stampedes at Kandukur and Guntur, by one month. The commission was supposed to submit its report by February 18. Extending the tenure of the commission, the government asked it to submit its report by March 18.

The stampedes occurred at Kandukur on December 28, 2022 and at Guntur on January 1, 2023, in which 11 persons were killed.TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu was conducting a roadshow at Kandukur, when the stampede occurred. Eight persons were killed in it. Three persons were killed in a stampede at Guntur minutes after Naidu left an event organised by an NGO.

On January 7, the government constituted the commission headed by retired judge of Andhra Pradesh High Court Justice Seshasayana Reddy and asked it to submit its report within a month after taking over the charge.

The commission conducted inquiry at Guntur and Vijayawada and recorded the statements of witnesses, victims and a few TDP leaders. With the one-month term of the commission coming to an end on February 18, the government extended it by one more month to complete the inquiry. Extending the commission term by one month, the government said, “The commission shall complete its inquiry and submit its report on or before March 17.’’

