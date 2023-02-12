Three arrested for negligence for oil tank tragedy in Andhra

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: Days after seven workers of Ambati Subbanna and Co Oil Factory were suffocated to death, the Kakinada police on Saturday arrested three persons responsible for the deaths evan as they added more sections in the case registered against the accused.

Officials said that preliminary investigation revealed that the mishap took place due to lack of proper safety measures at the tank. The mesh (lid) of the tank could not hold the weight of the workers who climbed atop it, and lack of rescue measures led to the death of seven workers, claimed the officials.

Peddapuram RDO J Seeta Rama Rao informed TNIE that samples of the oil and sludge from the storage tank were collected and sent to a laboratory in Visakhapatnam. The reports were likely to come by Tuesday, he added.

Peddapuram Deputy Superintendent of Police S Murali Mohan said that they arrested Akkireddy Srinivas alias Vasu, the supervisor of the factory, Singavarapu Viswanath and Singavarapu Raghuram, the owners of the company, accounting them responsible for the mishap. Apart from the case of negligence causing death, the police on Saturday added charge of culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

Based on the preliminary investigation, relevant sections of SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act have also been added as five of the victims were tribals from Paderu area of Alluri Sitarama Raju district, according to the police officials.

The committee formed by district collector Kritika Shukla comprising of officials from five departments­—Deputy commissioner of Labour, Deputy Chief inspector of factories, Executive Engineer of APPCB, District Industries Officer and Revenue divisional officer of Peddapuram, is yet to submit its report to the district administration.The committee was supposed to submit its report by Saturday.

Ex-gratia announced for victim’s kin

An ex-gratia of Rs 25 lakh has been announced by the Andhra Pradesh government and factory management has also been ordered to provide Rs 25 lakh compensation for the kin of those who died in a mishap in an oil packaging factory on Thursday. The factory management also promised a job in the factory to a member of the victim’s kin.

