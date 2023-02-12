Home States Andhra Pradesh

Triple murder: Andhra Pradesh High Court dismisses plea against cops

Hearing the petition, Justice R Raghunandan Rao said there is no evidence to make the witnesses accused in the triple murder case.

Andhra Pradesh High Court

Andhra Pradesh High Court

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday dismissed a petition seeking to make police personnel, who are witnesses in the triple murder case of a father and his two sons in Krishna district in 2014, accused.

Hearing the petition, Justice R Raghunandan Rao said there is no evidence to make the witnesses accused in the triple murder case. He further said the High Court would not intervene in the lower court’s verdict in anyway and dismissed the petition.

In September 2014, Gandam Nageswara Rao and his two sons Maraiah and Pagidi Maraiah of Pinakadimi, were shot dead at Pedda Avutapalli near Gannavaram. The triple murder created a sensation at that time.

During the course of investigation, 49 people were made accused and the case is being heard by Vijayawada VII Additional Court. Three people, who worked as constables in Eluru during that time and also Eluru One Town SI were made witnesses in the case.

The accused in the case Pratap Singh and others filed a petition in the Vijayawada VII Additional Court seeking to make the witnesses accused in the case. However, the petition was dismissed. The accused went for an appeal against it in the High Court.

During the case hearing, P Veera Reddy, representing police, said there is no evidence to support the claim of the petitioners. Public Prosecutor Y Nagireddy said the accused had filed the petition to delay the case proceedings.

After hearing the arguments, Justice Raghunandan Rao said the trial in the case is in its last leg and 95 witnesses have already been cross examined and there is no evidence to support the claim of the petitioners against the police personnel and dismissed the petition.

