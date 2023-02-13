Anakapalle DSP found using car seized in ganja smuggling case

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Anakapalle DSP B Sunil was allegedly caught using a car seized in ganja smuggling case for personal use. The incident came to light when the car in which Anakapalle DSP along with members of his family met with an accident in Visakhapatnam.

Later, it came to light that the car used by the DSP was seized in a ganja peddling case earlier. The number plate of the car was also reportedly changed with another number. The car was seized by the Kasimkota police in July last year after the peddlers sped away leaving the car in the mandal in Anakapalle district.

The Kasimkota police had seized the car and had shifted it to the police station. During investigation, the police found that the car was registered in the name of Sultan Azharuddin of G Madugula. The accused from Rajasthan was reportedly smuggling ganja from G Madugula. The police had summoned him to police station and arrested him after interrogation on November last year. The accused had asked the police to hand over the car to his mother.

However, the mother of the accused had left for Rajasthan by the time the police shifted the car to Anakapalle rural police station. The police were reportedly using the seized car. The DSP along with his family members went to the beach in Visakhapatnam in the same car on February 1. The incident came to light after the car met with an accident and some passers-by posted the video on social media.

However, no case was registered then as there was no complaint was lodged with regard to accident. According to sources, a probe was ordered into the episode.The Anakapalle Additional SP conducted a probe into charges of using a seized car for personal use and changing the number plate. He sent the enquiry report to the DGP office for further action. Meanwhile, the incident created a flutter in official circles as a police official was caught using a seized car for personal use.

Car seized last year

The car was seized by the Kasimkota police in July last year after the peddlers sped away leaving the car in the mandal in Anakapalle district. The accused had asked the police to hand over the car to his mother

