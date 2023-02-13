Andhra likely to experience harsh summer with mercury soaring to 48 degrees Celsius

Sri Krishna Kummara By

Express News Service

TIRUPATI: After an eventful monsoon and a wet winter in the last three years, the ensuing summer season might turn out to be a harsh one. There is a high possibility of temperature soaring to 47-48 degrees Celsius especially in the parts of Vijayawada, Guntur and Palnadu region belt in the State during April and May this year.

The daytime maximum temperature at many places in the State have begun to record 35-36 degrees Celsius, which is considered above normal going by the transition phase of winter to pre-summer season with emergence of El Nino effect in the Pacific Ocean. On Sunday, the highest daytime temperature of 36.9 degrees was recorded at Paltheru and Anupur in Vizianagaram and Nandyal districts respectively, as per APSDPS data.

Speaking to TNIE, AP Weatherman Sai Praneeth said that there are high chances of the State witnessing 40 degree Celsius from the first week of March, though it usually records 35-38 degree Celsius.“The entire March and the first half of April is likely to be a dry-summer season with no rainfall occurring during this period. In the second half of April and May, there are chances of formation of a cyclonic storm in the sea that might help in reducing temperature or even rainfall during the peak summer season,” Sai Praneeth said.

He says that the El Nino effect, albeit going to be formed in the Pacific Ocean, will have a considerable impact on the Indian sub-continent with chances of witnessing deficit rainfall this year with some exceptions.

Impact of cyclonic storm

When the cyclone formed in the sea approaches close to Andhra Pradesh’s coast, the storm is likely bring some rain with drop in the daytime maximum temperatures, which is a positive sign.Otherwise, the cyclone after its formation will move towards Myanmar (Burma) coast and will take away all the moisture in the State, resulting in record simmering temperatures in the State, which is a negative impact of the cyclonic storm. In the event of a negative storm impact, the south-coastal areas like Nellore, Prakasam and many interior places in the Rayalaseema region have high chances of experiencing a severe heatwave with temperatures crossing 45 degrees Celsius.

TIRUPATI: After an eventful monsoon and a wet winter in the last three years, the ensuing summer season might turn out to be a harsh one. There is a high possibility of temperature soaring to 47-48 degrees Celsius especially in the parts of Vijayawada, Guntur and Palnadu region belt in the State during April and May this year. The daytime maximum temperature at many places in the State have begun to record 35-36 degrees Celsius, which is considered above normal going by the transition phase of winter to pre-summer season with emergence of El Nino effect in the Pacific Ocean. On Sunday, the highest daytime temperature of 36.9 degrees was recorded at Paltheru and Anupur in Vizianagaram and Nandyal districts respectively, as per APSDPS data. Speaking to TNIE, AP Weatherman Sai Praneeth said that there are high chances of the State witnessing 40 degree Celsius from the first week of March, though it usually records 35-38 degree Celsius.“The entire March and the first half of April is likely to be a dry-summer season with no rainfall occurring during this period. In the second half of April and May, there are chances of formation of a cyclonic storm in the sea that might help in reducing temperature or even rainfall during the peak summer season,” Sai Praneeth said. He says that the El Nino effect, albeit going to be formed in the Pacific Ocean, will have a considerable impact on the Indian sub-continent with chances of witnessing deficit rainfall this year with some exceptions. Impact of cyclonic storm When the cyclone formed in the sea approaches close to Andhra Pradesh’s coast, the storm is likely bring some rain with drop in the daytime maximum temperatures, which is a positive sign.Otherwise, the cyclone after its formation will move towards Myanmar (Burma) coast and will take away all the moisture in the State, resulting in record simmering temperatures in the State, which is a negative impact of the cyclonic storm. In the event of a negative storm impact, the south-coastal areas like Nellore, Prakasam and many interior places in the Rayalaseema region have high chances of experiencing a severe heatwave with temperatures crossing 45 degrees Celsius.