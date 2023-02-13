BEE to start energy efficiency demonstration from Andhra Bhavan

Home States Andhra Pradesh

It has decided to start the energy efficiency demonstration from AP Bhavan in the first phase and contemplating to implement the same in other State bhavans, New Delhi in a phased manner.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In order to reach the country’s target of reduction of one billion tonnes of CO2 by 2030, Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) has taken a new initiative towards focusing on energy efficiency measures in various bhavans of the States situated in New Delhi.

It has decided to start the energy efficiency demonstration from AP Bhavan in the first phase and contemplating to implement the same in other State bhavans, New Delhi in a phased manner. BEE Secretary RK Rai held discussions with AP Bhavan Principal Resident Commissioner Adityanadh Das on energy efficiency measures at AP Bhavan. BEE joint director Abhishek Sharma, additional commissioner AP Bhavan NV Ramana Reddy and CEO APSECM A Chandrasekhara Reddy also attended.

RK Rai said that BEE has decided to support AP Bhavan under Investment Grade Energy Audit conducted by AP State Energy Conservation Mission (APSECM) with financial assistance from BEE without any burden on AP Bhavan. He said that the AP bhavan would become the first State Bhavan in the national capital New Delhi that would implement energy efficiency measures and contribute towards national goal of reducing carbon emissions.

“Any State can benefit from increased energy efficiency because it will support their efforts to achieve energy independence, open up new avenues for economic growth with job creation, lower their energy bills and lessen their impact on the environment,” he said.Adityanadh Das thanked BEE for choosing AP bhavan to implement energy efficiency measures in their premises for free of cost & assured full cooperation for implementation of demonstration the project.

