Curbs cannot stifle my voice, asserts Lokesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Continuing his broadside against the ruling YSRC on the 17th day of his Yuva Galam Padayatra, TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh said the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government could not stifle his voice from reaching the masses and he was determined to expose its true face.

Addressing a gathering at Gangadhar Nellore in Chittoor district, which is the home constituency of Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy, on Sunday, he alleged that police at the behest of the YSRC government snatched away his mike to prevent him from addressing gatherings as part of his padayatra.

“Besides police, even drones are being engaged to keep an eye on me. Is Jagan so afraid of me?” he asked.Lokesh said the objective of his padayatra is to champion the cause of people and question the failures of the YSRC government on various fronts.

He said be it students, employees, workers, farmers, women, and elderly, every one is a victim of Jagan today. Jagan is tying hangman’s noose around the throats of farmers by installing meters for their motor pump sets. “Prices of essential commodities have increased beyond affordability with the Jagan Mohan Reddy government imposing more tax on fuel,” he said.

