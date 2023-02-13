Guntakal railway division gets Rs 984 crore funds

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: In a major financial boost for the Guntakal railway division in this Union budget, a fund allocation has been set up for various pending projects besides giving priority to the safety of passengers.In the budget, funds have been allocated to speed up Guntakal-Guntur railway track doubling works, construction of Railway Under Bridges (RUB), Railway Over Bridges (ROB), subways and road diversions.

According to Guntakal Railway Divisional Manager Venakataramana Reddy, a total of Rs 984 crore has been allocated for doubling 404 kilometres of railway track between Guntakal-Guntur. Infact, the same railway line got approval with a fund of Rs 3,631 crore during 2017-18 year.Around Rs 202 crore has also been allocated for Nadikudi-Srikalahasti project, which was started a decade ago with an estimated cost of Rs 2,289 crore.Further, a total of Rs 90.64 crore were sanctioned for track doubling work of Gooty-Dharmavara.The doubling works for 70 kilometres were started six years ago with an estimated cost of Rs 714 crore.

A total of Rs 60 crore was also allocated for Akola-Mudkhed-Dhone junction line for 612 kilometres, which was sanctioned two years ago with an estimated cost of Rs 6,260 crore. Around Rs 316.6 crore was allocated for electrification of 785 kilometer between Manmaad-Mudkhed-Dhone junction in this budget. A total of Rs 1.70 crore for Nandyal-Yerraguntla, Rs 10 crore for Kadapa-Bengaluru line and Cumbum-Proddutur line was also sanctioned. Guntakal division is one of the main junction falling under South Central Railway on routes to Vijayawada, Hyderabad and also various areas of Odisha. More than 100 trains pass through Guntakal on daily basis and nearly 40 special a week. The South Central Railway will spent more than Rs 300 crore on an average in a year for development projects under the division.

In this budget, funds were allocated for development of platform number 1, 2 and 3 in Guntakal division, development of Tirupati railway station welcome board, repair and development of electric batteries at 100 level crossings in the division, construction of RUB, ROB and sub ways at Guntakal-Secunderabad, Guntakal-Hyderabad, Guntakal-Vijayawada, Guntakal-Hubli, Guntakal-Vaadi, Guntakal-Bengaluru sections. Line rails will also be replaced in Guntakal, Kalluru, Pendekallu, Gooty, Dharmavaram, Renigunta areas.

