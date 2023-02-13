Srikalahasti temple spruced up ahead of Shivaratri festival

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Srikalahasti temple, which is hailed as the Dakshina Kasi and is world-famous for the Rahu-Khetu Sarpadosha Nivarana pujas performed here, has been decked up for the mega religious event ‘Annual Maha Shivaratri Brahmotsavams’, commencing on Monday at the temple town of Srikalahasti in Tirupati district.

The 14-day annual festival will kick off with ‘Ankurarpanam’ (initiation) at the sacred abode of Lord Vayulingeswara, and hoisting of Bhakta Kannappa Flag (Dhwajarohanam) atop the Kannappa hillock in the town on Monday.

This will be followed by important events like Nandi-Simha Vahana Seva, Rathotsavam, Teppotsavam, Adhikara Nandi-Kamadhenu Vahana Seva and Kalyanotsavam. The festival will conclude with Shanthi Abhishekam on February 26.

There was a hectic activity at the shrine as well as in the town with all engineering and beautification works nearing completion.The temple trust board is constructing three circles - Nandi, Bhakta Kannappa and Shivaiah - on the highways that connect Nellore, Chennai, and Tirupati.

The idea was to make the three circles prominent landmarks in the town, which attracts thousands of devotees every day from all over the country. Nearly three lakh pilgrims are expected to visit the shrine to worship Lord Shiva on Maha Shivaratri, while more than one lakh are likely to attend ‘Giri Pradakshina’ on February 22, said Anjuru Taraka Srinivasulu, Chairman of Srikalahastheeswara Swamy Vari Devasthanams trust board.

He said, all preparations for Brahmotsavams have been completed and the board has agreed to provide ‘Laghu Darshan’ to all devotees during the Brahmotsavams and there will be no VIP darshan.

Administration of Srikalahasti temple has made elaborate arrangements for the smooth conduct of the festival, particularly on the day of ‘Lingodbhava Darshan’, on the occasion Maha Shivaratri on February 18. The temple has been tastefully decorated with colourful LED bulbs and attractive rangolis, while all the ‘Vahanams’ are ready with a fresh coat of paint, to serve the Lord during auspicious Brahmotsavams.

Brahmotsavams would be held, according to all traditions & customs. The temple body administration has made arrangements, said Srikalahasti administration.

Nearly 3 lakh devotees expected to visit shrine

Nearly 3 lakh pilgrims likely to visit the shrine to worship Lord Shiva on Maha Shivaratri, while more than one lakh are likely to attend Giri Pradakshina on February 22, said Anjuru Taraka Srinivasulu. The 14-day annual festival will kick off with Ankurarpanam (initiation) at the sacred abode of Lord Vayulingeswara

TIRUPATI: Srikalahasti temple, which is hailed as the Dakshina Kasi and is world-famous for the Rahu-Khetu Sarpadosha Nivarana pujas performed here, has been decked up for the mega religious event ‘Annual Maha Shivaratri Brahmotsavams’, commencing on Monday at the temple town of Srikalahasti in Tirupati district. The 14-day annual festival will kick off with ‘Ankurarpanam’ (initiation) at the sacred abode of Lord Vayulingeswara, and hoisting of Bhakta Kannappa Flag (Dhwajarohanam) atop the Kannappa hillock in the town on Monday. This will be followed by important events like Nandi-Simha Vahana Seva, Rathotsavam, Teppotsavam, Adhikara Nandi-Kamadhenu Vahana Seva and Kalyanotsavam. The festival will conclude with Shanthi Abhishekam on February 26. There was a hectic activity at the shrine as well as in the town with all engineering and beautification works nearing completion.The temple trust board is constructing three circles - Nandi, Bhakta Kannappa and Shivaiah - on the highways that connect Nellore, Chennai, and Tirupati. The idea was to make the three circles prominent landmarks in the town, which attracts thousands of devotees every day from all over the country. Nearly three lakh pilgrims are expected to visit the shrine to worship Lord Shiva on Maha Shivaratri, while more than one lakh are likely to attend ‘Giri Pradakshina’ on February 22, said Anjuru Taraka Srinivasulu, Chairman of Srikalahastheeswara Swamy Vari Devasthanams trust board. He said, all preparations for Brahmotsavams have been completed and the board has agreed to provide ‘Laghu Darshan’ to all devotees during the Brahmotsavams and there will be no VIP darshan. Administration of Srikalahasti temple has made elaborate arrangements for the smooth conduct of the festival, particularly on the day of ‘Lingodbhava Darshan’, on the occasion Maha Shivaratri on February 18. The temple has been tastefully decorated with colourful LED bulbs and attractive rangolis, while all the ‘Vahanams’ are ready with a fresh coat of paint, to serve the Lord during auspicious Brahmotsavams. Brahmotsavams would be held, according to all traditions & customs. The temple body administration has made arrangements, said Srikalahasti administration. Nearly 3 lakh devotees expected to visit shrine Nearly 3 lakh pilgrims likely to visit the shrine to worship Lord Shiva on Maha Shivaratri, while more than one lakh are likely to attend Giri Pradakshina on February 22, said Anjuru Taraka Srinivasulu. The 14-day annual festival will kick off with Ankurarpanam (initiation) at the sacred abode of Lord Vayulingeswara